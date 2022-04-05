Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann announces taskforce to deal with gangsters

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Tuesday ordered the constitution of an anti-gangster taskforce led by an officer of the additional director general of police (ADGP) rank to deal with criminal gangs in the state. The announcement was made by Mann during his meeting with commissioners (CPs) and senior superintendents (SSPs) and other police officers in Chandigarh.

Mann urged CPs and SSPs to make coordinated efforts to check organised crimes in the state. The taskforce is formed to combat organised crime and it will have integrated collection of intelligence, manning and execution of operations, registration of first information reports (FIRs), investigation and prosecution, said officials. New police stations with statewide jurisdiction over organised crime will be notified, said officials

Former chief minister Amarinder Singh had also set up Punjab Police’s Organised Crime Control Unit (OCCU) to deal with the criminal gangs in the state. Over 70 active gangs with around 500 members operate in the state as per sources. Around 300 of these gangsters are in jail.