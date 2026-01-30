To invite investors, CM Bhagwant Mann, Sanjeev Arora to visit Czech Republic, Netherlands in Feb

Before the Netherlands trip, the CM Bhagwant Mann will lead a delegation to Mumbai on February 3 and 4. (Express Archive)

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann will be leading a delegation of two dozen officials to the Netherlands and Czech Republic from February 7 to invite investments.

Mann will be accompanied by Industries Minister Sanjeev Arora, Chief Secretary KAP Sinha and other officers for the week-long trip.

This comes a fortnight after the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) denied political clearance to Mann and Arora for their trip to UK and Israel.

Sources said that while the MEA had denied political clearance to the government delegation in January, the government has received a “positive response” for his forthcoming trip. Even though a written clearance from MEA is awaited, a source said that the Indian Embassy in Netherlands is already in the process of organising meetings of the CM for extending invite for investing in Punjab.