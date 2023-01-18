scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Jan 18, 2023

After divesting him of important portfolios, Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann praises Education Minister Harjot Bains for transforming school

Bhagwant Mann had divested Bains of the mining and geology portfolio after sand prices skyrocketed and handed it to Meet Hayer in the recent cabinet rejig.

Government Elementary School, Panjdhera Kalan in Mukerian. (Photo source: Twitter/ Bhagwant Mann)
Listen to this article
After divesting him of important portfolios, Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann praises Education Minister Harjot Bains for transforming school
x
00:00
1x 1.5x 1.8x

DAYS after divesting him of the important portfolios of mines and geology, and jails, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann Wednesday praised Education Minister Harjot Bains by sharing a picture of a school he had reportedly transformed.

Mann tweeted pictures of Government Elementary School, Panjdhera Kalan in Mukerian and said, “We are striving to fulfil our promise to provide quality education to the people of Punjab. The work of face-lifting the school buildings has been started. Our first priority is to bring change in education to make Punjab a leading state in the country. Well done @harjotbains.”

Mann had divested Bains of the mining and geology portfolio after sand prices skyrocketed and handed it to Meet Hayer in the recent cabinet rejig. Mann himself assumed charge of the jails department. Hayer Tuesday said that the government was committed to providing sufficient sand to the people at reasonable rates.

“Illegal mining will not be tolerated and no negligence will be tolerated in this matter,” Hayer said, adding the department should ensure that the people get the required sand and gravel at reasonable prices.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Why animals kill, and it’s not for a trophy
Why animals kill, and it’s not for a trophy
We are creating people who, in old technologies, will be called cyborgs: ...
We are creating people who, in old technologies, will be called cyborgs: ...
Delhi Confidential: Shashi Tharoor vs ChatGPT
Delhi Confidential: Shashi Tharoor vs ChatGPT
News flagged as ‘fake’ by PIB not allowed on online platforms...
News flagged as ‘fake’ by PIB not allowed on online platforms...

During the meeting, Hayer asked the department to submit a joint report on power connections with Powercom officials regarding all the crushers so as to take stock of the status of the closed crushers.

First published on: 18-01-2023 at 12:20 IST
Next Story

Alia Bhatt says she ‘relates’ with women who want to lose weight immediately after delivery: ‘But I won’t torture myself’

Follow us on Telegram Never miss a story from The Indian Express. Join our Telegram channel
Follow Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Jan 18: Latest News
Advertisement
close