After divesting him of important portfolios, Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann praises Education Minister Harjot Bains for transforming school

DAYS after divesting him of the important portfolios of mines and geology, and jails, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann Wednesday praised Education Minister Harjot Bains by sharing a picture of a school he had reportedly transformed.

Mann tweeted pictures of Government Elementary School, Panjdhera Kalan in Mukerian and said, “We are striving to fulfil our promise to provide quality education to the people of Punjab. The work of face-lifting the school buildings has been started. Our first priority is to bring change in education to make Punjab a leading state in the country. Well done @harjotbains.”

We are striving to fulfil our promise to provide quality education to the people of Punjab. The work of face-lifting the school buildings has been started. Our first priority is to bring change in education to make Punjab a leading state in the country. Well done @harjotbains pic.twitter.com/ydGPOeJYGP — Bhagwant Mann (@BhagwantMann) January 18, 2023

Mann had divested Bains of the mining and geology portfolio after sand prices skyrocketed and handed it to Meet Hayer in the recent cabinet rejig. Mann himself assumed charge of the jails department. Hayer Tuesday said that the government was committed to providing sufficient sand to the people at reasonable rates.

“Illegal mining will not be tolerated and no negligence will be tolerated in this matter,” Hayer said, adding the department should ensure that the people get the required sand and gravel at reasonable prices.

During the meeting, Hayer asked the department to submit a joint report on power connections with Powercom officials regarding all the crushers so as to take stock of the status of the closed crushers.