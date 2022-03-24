Bhagwant Mann to meet PM Modi today, to discuss state issues

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann will be taking up the issue of the central government’s decision to tweak the rules regarding appointments to two key positions on the Bhakra Beas Management Board (BBMB) besides seeking release of funds for Rural Development Fund (RDF) and Cash Credit Limit (CCL) for wheat procurement in his meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi today.

Mann has written four Demi Official letters to the PM and will be discussing issues pertaining to the state.

Recently, the Centre had tweaked the rules for appointment of Member (Power) and Member (Irrigation), who were from Punjab and Haryana, respectively, in Bhakra Beas Management Board. However, the Centre has now changed the rules saying that both the members could be appointed from anywhere in the country. Mann is likely to take up the issue during his meeting with the PM.

Punjab is still awaiting Rs 1,082 crore towards Rural Development Fund (RDF) from the Centre. The central government has not paid the amount saying that the state government cannot waive off farmers debt by using this money. Punjab, being a procurer of foodgrains for Central pool, levies 3 per cent RDF on Centre. Earlier the state government was levying only 2 per cent RDF but had enhanced it to 3 per cent by saying that the state would spend one per cent on waiving debt of farmers and farm labourers. The Centre has not agreed to it and is not disbursing the amount pertaining to the last procurement season.

Punjab is also awaiting CCL from the Centre for procurement of wheat. The procurement season ensuing April 1 is the first procurement of the AAP government. The government faces the first challenge of procuring grains smoothly.

The state has demanded about Rs 26,000 crore from Centre for CCL. Only six days are left before it begins operations.