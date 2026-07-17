AAP says PM turned official event into political platform, defends Mann’s absence

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Friday said its decision to keep Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann away from Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s function in Jalandhar had been vindicated after the Prime Minister launched a scathing attack on the state government, calling it a “kattar beimaan” (extremely dishonest) government.

Mann skipped the event, where Modi flagged off a train in Jalandhar, despite being invited by the Ministry of Railways. However, he received the Prime Minister at Rajindra Park in Chandigarh before Modi left for Jalandhar.

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A senior AAP leader said the party had consciously decided against sending Mann to the event as it anticipated that the Prime Minister would use the platform to target the state government.

“Had the Chief Minister been sitting there, it would have become really embarrassing. The Prime Minister was the last speaker. There would have been no opportunity for a rebuttal. Our decision proved to be correct,” the leader said, requesting anonymity.

During his address, Modi attacked the Mann government over law and order, gang violence and alleged misuse of public funds. He also accused the AAP government of relying on advertisements to mask its failures and said Punjab needed a “double-engine” government for faster development.

The remarks triggered a sharp response from AAP, which accused the Prime Minister of sidestepping Punjab’s concerns and using the visit to score political points.

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Punjab Finance Minister Harpal Singh Cheema said Modi had spoken about Central funds being sent to Punjab while ignoring dues pending to the state.

“The Prime Minister spoke about money being sent under Central schemes which was allegedly not reaching the people. I want to remind him that we have not received a single rupee of the Rs 1,600 crore promised for flood mitigation last year. More than Rs 10,000 crore under the Rural Development Fund is also pending. Overall, the Centre owes Punjab nearly Rs 50,000 crore. What grants is he talking about?” Cheema told The Indian Express.

Cheema also accused the BJP of hypocrisy, referring to allegations surrounding donations to the Shri Ram Mandir.

“A party accused of ‘chanda chori’ is giving lessons on honesty,” he said.

He further questioned the BJP’s record during the Shiromani Akali Dal-BJP alliance government in Punjab between 2014 and 2017.

“They had a double-engine government then. Several ministers faced corruption allegations and the drug menace became a major issue. What was the Prime Minister doing then? Now he is asking people to vote for another double-engine government,” Cheema said.

AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal also attacked Modi, alleging that instead of answering questions, the Prime Minister had chosen to mislead the people. In a post on X, Kejriwal said, “The country’s biggest leader of those who stole donations meant for the Shri Ram Temple came to Punjab today to deliver lectures on honesty.”

In a subsequent statement, AAP said the Prime Minister should answer questions related to the alleged Shri Ram Mandir donation controversy before speaking about honesty.

The party also raised the issue of drug seizures at Gujarat’s Mundra Port.

“Instead of answering how such huge consignments of drugs reached Mundra Port, the BJP is trying to divert attention. Before pointing fingers at Punjab, it must answer what is happening in Gujarat,” an AAP spokesperson said.

AAP Punjab media in-charge Baltej Pannu said the BJP had no moral authority to comment on Punjab’s law and order situation.

“From 2014 to 2017, Punjab had a double-engine government. It was during that period that ‘chitta’ spread the most and gangster culture flourished. The Prime Minister cannot erase the record of his own government through political speeches,” he said.

Pannu also reiterated that the Centre owed Punjab nearly Rs 50,000 crore, including flood relief and Rural Development Fund dues.

“Instead of announcing the release of Punjab’s rightful funds, the Prime Minister chose to spread falsehoods about the state’s financial condition,” he said.

In a statement, AAP said, “The Prime Minister goes to states facing elections and spreads misinformation. Such politics may work elsewhere, but Punjabis will not accept politics based on falsehoods.”