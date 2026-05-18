After new anti-sacrilege law, Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann to visit Takht Patna Sahib

Bhagwant Mann is taking his thanksgiving tour beyond Punjab's borders amid ongoing friction with Opposition parties over Sikh religious issues.

Written by: Kanchan Vasdev
2 min readChandigarhMay 18, 2026 11:10 AM IST
Punjab CM Bhagwant MannPunjab CM Bhagwant Mann (File photo)
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Weeks after the Punjab government enacted a stringent new anti-sacrilege law, Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann is taking his religious tour beyond state borders with a visit to Takht Sri Patna Sahib in Bihar Monday.

The visit follows Mann’s recent Shukrana Yatra (thanksgiving tour) across Punjab’s temporal seats after the passage of the landmark Jaagat Jot Sri Guru Granth Sahib Satkar (Amendment) Act, 2026.

An Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) spokesperson said CM Mann will bow before the Sri Guru Granth Sahib and pay obeisance at the Takht, one of Sikhism’s holiest shrines and the birthplace of the tenth Sikh Guru, Guru Gobind Singh. The visit, though religious in nature, also carries significant political messaging at a time when the Punjab government has been trying to position itself as firmly committed to protecting Sikh religious sentiments.

The visit comes on the heels of the Punjab Assembly passing the anti-sacrilege legislation, which the AAP government touted as a historic move to ensure strict punishment in sacrilege-related cases. The issue has remained politically sensitive in Punjab ever since the 2015 Bargari sacrilege incidents and subsequent Behbal Kalan and Kotkapura police firing cases that altered the state’s political discourse for years.

Following the passage of the law, Mann launched a statewide tour to pay obeisance at key shrines within Punjab, including the Akal Takht in Amritsar, Takht Sri Kesgarh Sahib in Anandpur Sahib, and Takht Sri Damdama Sahib in Talwandi Sabo, to reinforce his government’s emotional connection with the Sikh community.

The Patna visit is seen as part of a broader effort by the AAP leadership to strengthen its image on religious sensitivity. This move aims to counter Opposition claims that the government has failed to deliver justice in previous sacrilege cases, despite repeated promises.

The timing of the visit is also being closely watched, as it comes amid growing political competition over Sikh issues in Punjab. Rival parties, especially the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) and the BJP, have frequently accused AAP of using religious symbolism for political optics. The ruling party, however, maintains that safeguarding the sanctity of Sri Guru Granth Sahib remains a matter beyond politics.

Kanchan Vasdev
Kanchan Vasdev

Kanchan Vasdev is a Senior Assistant Editor in The Indian Express’ Punjab bureau. She is a highly experienced journalist with 22 years of expertise covering high-stakes politics, governance, and social issues in Northern India. Professional Background Role: Primary reporter covering the Punjab Chief Minister’s Office (CMO), government policies, and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leadership in the state. Experience: She previously worked with The Tribune and has played a key role in launching various city editions. Special Projects: Abandoned Brides: Authored a monograph on brides abandoned by NRIs as part of the Prabha Dutt Memorial Fellowship. Environment: Worked as a Centre for Science and Environment (CSE) fellow, focusing on the pollution levels in the Satluj river. Recent Notable Articles (Late 2025) Her recent reporting focuses on the legislative strategies and political maneuvers of the Bhagwant Mann-led Punjab government: 1. Legislative & Governance Standoffs "Punjab govt advances special Assembly session to pass resolution against VB-G RAM G Bill" (Dec 20, 2025): Reporting on the state's move to block the Centre's "Viksit Bharat" mission, which the state claims will undermine MGNREGA. "Punjab govt doubles down on special sessions, sixth in January" (Dec 19, 2025): Detailing the AAP government's use of special sessions as a legislative tool amid tensions with the Governor. "Punjab asks 'VIP teachers' working near Chandigarh to go back to border districts" (Dec 16, 2025): Reporting on CM Mann's move to end the practice of influential teachers avoiding postings in remote areas. 2. Political Analysis & Rural Polls "Punjab rural polls: Why Akalis are likened to dinosaurs in Punjab" (Dec 19, 2025): Analyzing CM Bhagwant Mann's rhetoric against the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) following local body elections. "AAP claims win in 78% Punjab zila parishads as counting continues" (Dec 18, 2025): Breaking down the results of the 2025 rural elections. "Rahul Gandhi and Sidhu alike, says Bhagwant Mann" (Dec 13, 2025): Covering the CM's critique of the Congress leadership. 3. Law Enforcement & Bureaucracy "Suspended Punjab IPS officer Ravjot Kaur Grewal awaits reinstatement" (Dec 10, 2025): Investigative reporting on the bureaucratic red tape involving the Election Commission and the state government. "Punjab declines to give parole to Amritpal Singh" (Nov 27, 2025): Detailing the state government's refusal to grant parole to the radical preacher and sitting MP. 4. Welfare & Economy "Punjab government's plan to add more freebies to 'atta-dal' scheme hits funds roadblock" (Dec 4, 2024): An analysis of the fiscal challenges facing the state's flagship food security program. "Mann leads Punjab delegation to Japan and South Korea for investor outreach" (Dec 2, 2025). Signature Beat Kanchan Vasdev is known for her insider access to Punjab's political executive. Her writing provides deep insights into how state policies are formulated and the friction points between the state government and central authorities. Her dual expertise in environment and law allows her to report on complex issues like the "Farmhouse Policy" (Dec 18, 2025) and river pollution with a unique policy-oriented lens. X (Twitter): @kanchan99 ... Read More

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