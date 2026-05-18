After new anti-sacrilege law, Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann to visit Takht Patna Sahib

Weeks after the Punjab government enacted a stringent new anti-sacrilege law, Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann is taking his religious tour beyond state borders with a visit to Takht Sri Patna Sahib in Bihar Monday.

The visit follows Mann’s recent Shukrana Yatra (thanksgiving tour) across Punjab’s temporal seats after the passage of the landmark Jaagat Jot Sri Guru Granth Sahib Satkar (Amendment) Act, 2026.

An Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) spokesperson said CM Mann will bow before the Sri Guru Granth Sahib and pay obeisance at the Takht, one of Sikhism’s holiest shrines and the birthplace of the tenth Sikh Guru, Guru Gobind Singh. The visit, though religious in nature, also carries significant political messaging at a time when the Punjab government has been trying to position itself as firmly committed to protecting Sikh religious sentiments.