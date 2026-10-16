Bhagwant Mann’s OSD Ghuman appears before CBI in corruption case linked to Punjab CMO

Rajbir Singh Ghuman, Officer on Special Duty (OSD) to Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann, appeared before the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in Chandigarh Friday, joining the probe into the alleged corruption and influence-peddling linked to the Chief Minister’s Office (CMO).

This was his first appearance before the agency since the registration of an FIR against him and five others earlier this month. Ghuman reached the CBI’s Sector 30 office around 3 pm, accompanied by his lawyer GPS Ghuman. The appearance came four days after the Supreme Court declined to stay the FIR but directed the agency not to take coercive action against him.

The court had also asked the accused to cooperate with the investigation. The CBI had issued three notices to Ghuman between October 7 and 9, asking him to join the investigation. He had not appeared in response to those notices.

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The case stems from three letters the ED sent to the Punjab Director General of Police in July and August, flagging alleged corruption involving government postings, tenders, administrative approvals and other official decisions. After the state police did not register an FIR, the Punjab and Haryana High Court, on October 5, directed the CBI to register a criminal case and submit a status report within two months. The CBI registered the FIR the same day and conducted searches at eight locations across Punjab and Chandigarh the following day.

The CBI’s 251-page FIR names Ghuman, Nitin Gohal, Jitin Gohal alias Raja, Romi Raja Mahajan, Bir Devinder and R S Nagra, besides unidentified public servants. The agency has registered offences relating to criminal conspiracy and corruption. The allegations are yet to be established, and the investigation is continuing.

The ED’s allegations emerged from its investigation into suspected money laundering involving land-related transactions and allotments linked to the Greater Mohali Area Development Authority (GMADA).

The agency has cited WhatsApp chats and other digital material that it claims point to discussions about transfers and postings, tenders, policy decisions and access to official records. These materials are being examined as part of the investigation.

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The CBI, meanwhile, has sought original records relating to officers’ transfers and postings from 15 Punjab government departments. The records are expected to help the agency examine the alleged use of influence in administrative decisions.

The CBI also searched the CM’s camp office in Chandigarh and locations linked to Ghuman in Mohali and Sangrur. The Punjab government challenged the High Court’s order directing a CBI probe in the Supreme Court, arguing against the registration of the case. The Supreme Court has not stayed the FIR but restrained the CBI from coercive action.

The ED is separately pursuing the financial and money-laundering aspects of the case.