Harsimrat, Jai Inder Kaur approach NCW over Mann’s remarks at Women’s Day function

Separately, BJP Punjab Mahila Morcha president Jai Inder Kaur has also written to the NCW Chairperson, strongly objecting to Mann’s remarks.

By: Express News Service
2 min readLudhianaUpdated: Mar 17, 2026 10:30 PM IST
Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant MannPunjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann. (File Photo)
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Senior Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) leader and Bathinda MP Harsimrat Kaur Badal has approached the National Commission for Women (NCW), seeking action against Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, alleging “misogynistic, derogatory and remarks” made during an International Women’s Day function in Ludhiana on March 7. In a parallel move, BJP Punjab Mahila Morcha president Jai Inder Kaur has also written to the commission, demanding strict action and a public apology from the Chief Minister.

Harsimrat, who met NCW Chairperson Vijaya Rahatkar on Monday evening, said she urged the panel to take cognisance of the matter and register a case against Mann, alleging that his remarks “amounted to sexual harassment and outraging the modesty of women”. In a statement, she said such action was necessary to send a strong message that women cannot be objectified in public discourse.

“The manner in which the highest authority of a state speaks about women before impressionable youth sends a dangerous message that women’s dignity can be trivialised,” she said, adding that such alleged remarks risk “normalising misogyny and legitimising sexual harassment”.

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BJP Mahila Morcha writes to NCW

Separately, BJP Punjab Mahila Morcha president Jai Inder Kaur has also written to the NCW Chairperson, strongly objecting to Mann’s remarks. In her letter, she termed the comments “derogatory and insensitive”, particularly inappropriate on an occasion meant to celebrate women.

Jai Inder Kaur has urged the commission to take immediate action and demanded that the Chief Minister issue a public and unconditional apology to women across the country.

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