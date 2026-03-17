Harsimrat, Jai Inder Kaur approach NCW over Mann’s remarks at Women’s Day function

Senior Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) leader and Bathinda MP Harsimrat Kaur Badal has approached the National Commission for Women (NCW), seeking action against Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, alleging “misogynistic, derogatory and remarks” made during an International Women’s Day function in Ludhiana on March 7. In a parallel move, BJP Punjab Mahila Morcha president Jai Inder Kaur has also written to the commission, demanding strict action and a public apology from the Chief Minister.

Harsimrat, who met NCW Chairperson Vijaya Rahatkar on Monday evening, said she urged the panel to take cognisance of the matter and register a case against Mann, alleging that his remarks “amounted to sexual harassment and outraging the modesty of women”. In a statement, she said such action was necessary to send a strong message that women cannot be objectified in public discourse.