After Mann misses flight to Netherlands, Czech, MEA accords political clearance

The 25-member delegation was to leave on Saturday midnight. However, since the political clearance was not granted at that time, the trip had to be cancelled.

Written by: Kanchan Vasdev
3 min readChandigarhFeb 13, 2026 01:28 AM IST
Bhagwant Mann had applied for clearance a fortnight ago. (File photo)
Days after Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann was slated to leave for Netherlands and Czech Republic to meet investors, the Union Ministry of External Affairs has finally accorded political approval for the Punjab government delegation.

The 25-member delegation was to leave on Saturday midnight. However, since the political clearance was not granted at that time, the trip had to be cancelled. “The clearance came after the CM’s program was cancelled. The meetings scheduled in Netherlands and Czech Republic were also cancelled. That approval has come now,” a source said.

He added that there is no word from the Chief Minister on whether the trip would be undertaken or not. “We do not know whether he would be leaving. There has been no deliberation on the plan to travel yet. We will see if there is an attempt to revive the travel plan.”

“It is usually done by the Centre that the permission is accorded after the flight has already left. We had blocked the flights and made stay arrangements in the European countries. The approval has come after the schedule was cancelled. When they do not want to give permission, then usually send it after the flight and plan is cancelled. This is what exactly has happened in this case,” a government official said.

Must Read | Gram Nyayalayas impractical, will explore options to discontinue them: Mann

Mann had applied for clearance a fortnight ago. The Centre had conveyed that the permission was given in principle. However, formal approval did not come.  The CM and officers had applied for Schengen visa. They got it. “They still have the visa. However, we do not know whether the trip will be undertaken.”

Mann had to lead a delegation of 25 to Europe for a week. The Indian Embassy in Netherlands had already scheduled meetings with industry honchos  for extending invite for investing in Punjab.  Punjab Industries Minister Sanjeev Arora was also scheduled to accompany the delegation led by Mann.

In case Mann wants to leave for abroad, there would be changes in the delegation, sources said. The Punjab government had recently put under suspension two officers from the investment promotion department including KK Yadav and Jaspreet Singh. If the government decides to undertake the trip, a new list would have to be prepared.

Earlier, in January, the MEA had denied political clearance to Mann to travel to UK and Israel. The CM has however not reacted to this denial of permission.

Also Read | Ahead of 2027 polls, AAP remembers a 2017 election promise: of installing a deputy CM

Political clearance is required from MEA for senior political leaders. Mann holds a diplomatic passport, being the CM of a state. The 25, including the Chief Secretary KAP Sinha, Principal Secretary to CM Ravi Bhagat, and officials of industries and invest Punjab departments, were planning to go to UK and Israel in February to invite industry in these countries to invest in the state. The government is organising an investor’s summit in Punjab in March.

Mann had led the delegation to Japan and South Korea from December 1 to 8 and held several meetings with investors in both the countries and invited them for 6th Progressive Punjab Investors’ Summit scheduled from March 13-15, 2026. For the Japan and South Korea trip, the MEA had given political clearance.

Kanchan Vasdev
Kanchan Vasdev

Kanchan Vasdev is a Senior Assistant Editor in The Indian Express’ Punjab bureau. She is a highly experienced journalist with 22 years of expertise covering high-stakes politics, governance, and social issues in Northern India. Professional Background Role: Primary reporter covering the Punjab Chief Minister’s Office (CMO), government policies, and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leadership in the state. Experience: She previously worked with The Tribune and has played a key role in launching various city editions. Special Projects: Abandoned Brides: Authored a monograph on brides abandoned by NRIs as part of the Prabha Dutt Memorial Fellowship. Environment: Worked as a Centre for Science and Environment (CSE) fellow, focusing on the pollution levels in the Satluj river. Recent Notable Articles (Late 2025) Her recent reporting focuses on the legislative strategies and political maneuvers of the Bhagwant Mann-led Punjab government: 1. Legislative & Governance Standoffs "Punjab govt advances special Assembly session to pass resolution against VB-G RAM G Bill" (Dec 20, 2025): Reporting on the state's move to block the Centre's "Viksit Bharat" mission, which the state claims will undermine MGNREGA. "Punjab govt doubles down on special sessions, sixth in January" (Dec 19, 2025): Detailing the AAP government's use of special sessions as a legislative tool amid tensions with the Governor. "Punjab asks 'VIP teachers' working near Chandigarh to go back to border districts" (Dec 16, 2025): Reporting on CM Mann's move to end the practice of influential teachers avoiding postings in remote areas. 2. Political Analysis & Rural Polls "Punjab rural polls: Why Akalis are likened to dinosaurs in Punjab" (Dec 19, 2025): Analyzing CM Bhagwant Mann's rhetoric against the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) following local body elections. "AAP claims win in 78% Punjab zila parishads as counting continues" (Dec 18, 2025): Breaking down the results of the 2025 rural elections. "Rahul Gandhi and Sidhu alike, says Bhagwant Mann" (Dec 13, 2025): Covering the CM's critique of the Congress leadership. 3. Law Enforcement & Bureaucracy "Suspended Punjab IPS officer Ravjot Kaur Grewal awaits reinstatement" (Dec 10, 2025): Investigative reporting on the bureaucratic red tape involving the Election Commission and the state government. "Punjab declines to give parole to Amritpal Singh" (Nov 27, 2025): Detailing the state government's refusal to grant parole to the radical preacher and sitting MP. 4. Welfare & Economy "Punjab government's plan to add more freebies to 'atta-dal' scheme hits funds roadblock" (Dec 4, 2024): An analysis of the fiscal challenges facing the state's flagship food security program. "Mann leads Punjab delegation to Japan and South Korea for investor outreach" (Dec 2, 2025). Signature Beat Kanchan Vasdev is known for her insider access to Punjab's political executive. Her writing provides deep insights into how state policies are formulated and the friction points between the state government and central authorities. Her dual expertise in environment and law allows her to report on complex issues like the "Farmhouse Policy" (Dec 18, 2025) and river pollution with a unique policy-oriented lens. X (Twitter): @kanchan99 ... Read More

