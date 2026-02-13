After Mann misses flight to Netherlands, Czech, MEA accords political clearance

Days after Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann was slated to leave for Netherlands and Czech Republic to meet investors, the Union Ministry of External Affairs has finally accorded political approval for the Punjab government delegation.

The 25-member delegation was to leave on Saturday midnight. However, since the political clearance was not granted at that time, the trip had to be cancelled. “The clearance came after the CM’s program was cancelled. The meetings scheduled in Netherlands and Czech Republic were also cancelled. That approval has come now,” a source said.

He added that there is no word from the Chief Minister on whether the trip would be undertaken or not. “We do not know whether he would be leaving. There has been no deliberation on the plan to travel yet. We will see if there is an attempt to revive the travel plan.”