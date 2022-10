The Chief Ministers of Punjab and Haryana, Bhagwant Mann and Manohar Lal Khattar, respectively, met on Friday to discuss the Sutlej Yamuna Link (SYL) canal issue. Khattar, who hosted the meeting, said in a statement they would discuss the completion of construction of SYL canal and not about sharing of waters. “We will come to sharing of waters later. The meeting is to discuss construction of SYL,” he said in a statement.