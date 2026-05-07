‘Where is the evidence?’: BJP serves defamation notice to Bhagwant Mann over ‘party behind blasts’ remark

The political row over Bhagwant Mann’s statement linking the BJP to recent blasts in Punjab escalated further Thursday with the saffron party’s national general secretary, Tarun Chugh, serving a legal notice to the Punjab Chief Minister, demanding withdrawal of the statement and a public apology within seven days.

In the defamation notice, served through Chugh’s counsel Sanket Gupta and associates, Chugh strongly objected to the controversial remarks made by Mann in which he had alleged that the blasts were part of the BJP’s “preparation” for the Punjab elections.

“The people of Punjab also want to know now — where is the evidence? Punjab today is struggling with drugs, bomb blasts, gangster networks and economic crisis, but the Bhagwant Mann government is making false allegations against the BJP to hide every one of its failures. Punjab needs responsible governance, not political drama,” Chugh said.