‘Where is the evidence?’: BJP serves defamation notice to Bhagwant Mann over ‘party behind blasts’ remark

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The political row over Bhagwant Mann’s statement linking the BJP to recent blasts in Punjab escalated further Thursday with the saffron party’s national general secretary, Tarun Chugh, serving a legal notice to the Punjab Chief Minister, demanding withdrawal of the statement and a public apology within seven days.
In the defamation notice, served through Chugh’s counsel Sanket Gupta and associates, Chugh strongly objected to the controversial remarks made by Mann in which he had alleged that the blasts were part of the BJP’s “preparation” for the Punjab elections.
“The people of Punjab also want to know now — where is the evidence? Punjab today is struggling with drugs, bomb blasts, gangster networks and economic crisis, but the Bhagwant Mann government is making false allegations against the BJP to hide every one of its failures. Punjab needs responsible governance, not political drama,” Chugh said.
The controversy erupted Wednesday after Bhagwant Mann launched his ‘Shukrana Yatra’ from Anandpur Sahib following the implementation of a stricter sacrilege law in Punjab.
While interacting with reporters in Rupnagar and reacting to Tuesday’s low-intensity blasts in Amritsar and Jalandhar, Mann said, “This is BJP’s preparation for Punjab election…they had said that after Bengal…now next is Punjab…they wanted to create communal violence in name of sacrilege earlier but now that strict sacrilege law has been formed…they know that no one will dare to do such acts as punishment is harsh now…so whatever low intensity blasts are happening…of which investigation is on but it is their preparation of Punjab polls.”
“Those who sow seeds of hatred on the land of Punjab will never succeed… Punjab is the land of Gurus and saints; formulas like those used in Bengal will not work here,” he added.
Soon after Mann’s remarks, Union Minister of State for Railways Ravneet Singh Bittu challenged the Chief Minister to register a case against the BJP if he had proof.
‘Political lie, insult to mandate’
Escalating the attack Thursday, Chugh alleged that Mann’s remarks were contrary to the stand taken by the Punjab Police.
“Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann has tarnished the dignity of the office of the Chief Minister by accusing the BJP of being behind the bomb blasts without any evidence. This is why legal action has now been initiated against him for criminal defamation, spreading false information and attempting to incite public unrest,” Chugh said.
“Mann’s statement is contrary to the statement of his own DGP. While the Punjab Police is pointing towards the involvement of the ISI and foreign networks, the Chief Minister is busy pursuing a political agenda. The question is clear — is the Chief Minister protecting Punjab’s security or providing political cover to anti-national forces?” he asked.
“On a day when the entire nation was celebrating the courage and valour of its armed forces on the anniversary of ‘Operation Sindoor’, Chief Minister Mann linking a democratic and nationalist party like the BJP to terrorist incidents is not just a political lie but also an insult to the mandate and faith of crores of Indians,” he said.
Calling Mann’s statement “defamatory” and “dangerous”, Chugh said such allegations could create “confusion, mistrust and social unrest” in Punjab and accused Mann of playing politics over issues related to national security and public order.
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