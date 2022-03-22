Bhagwant Mann keeps Home, Harpal Singh Cheema gets Finance

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann Monday allocated portfolios to his Cabinet colleagues, keeping 27 departments, including the Home, with himself while giving Finance to two-time MLA and former Leader of Opposition Harpal Singh Cheema.

Traditionally in Punjab, Home, Vigilance and Personnel departments used to remain with the CM. However, in a deviation from the past, Mann’s predecessor Charanjit Singh Channi had allocated Home to Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa, who was also one of the two deputy chief ministers.

Two-time MLA from Dirba Harpal Singh Cheema has been given the Finance, Planning, Programme Implementation, Excise and Taxation, and Cooperation. The departments assume significance as the AAP has come to power by promising, among others, to fill the near-empty coffers.

Dr Baljit Kaur, the lone woman minister in the Cabinet, has been allocated Social Security, Women and Child Development and Social Justice, Empowerment and Minorities.

Harbhajan Singh is the new PWD and Power minister. He has the unenviable task of fulfilling the party’s pre-poll promise of 300 units of free power to every household.

Dr Vijay Singla, a dentist-turned-politician, has been given Health and Family Welfare, Medical Education and Research departments. Lal Chand Kataruchak has been given the departments of Food and Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs, Forests and Wildlife.

Gurmeet Singh Meet Hayer has been handed the departments of Education, Sports and Youth Services and Higher Education.

Kuldip Singh Dhaliwal is the Rural Development & Panchayats minister. He will also hold the charge of Animal Husbandry, Fisheries, and Dairy Development and NRI Affairs departments.

The key Transport department has been given to Laljit Singh Bhullar.

Brahm Shankar Jimpa is the Water Resources minister. Harjot Bains, a Punjab and Haryana High Court lawyer, has been given Legal and Legislative Affairs, Mines and Geology, Tourism and Cultural Affairs and Jails.