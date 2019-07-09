Bhagwant Mann: Keeping Punjab out of agriculture committee is gross injustice

AAP’s Punjab president and MP Bhagwant Mann on Monday said that the Centre had done “gross injustice” to Punjab by keeping it out of a national-level committee constituted to promote agriculture and double the income of farmers in the next three years.

He added that the Union government had “betrayed the interests of the state”, which had been feeding the country for the last 60 years despite battling local issues. In a statement issued Monday, he demanded that it review its decision and give due representation to the agrarian state of Punjab by including it in the committee.

Coming down heavily on Union Food Processing Minister Harsimrat Kaur Badal, Mann asked where she was when such crucial decisions were taken by the Centre: “I ask the Badals why SAD is in alliance with BJP if they cannot protect the interests of Punjab. Was this an arrangement to enjoy power at the cost of the people of Punjab? Isn’t it the responsibility of Harsimrat Kaur Badal as a minister to safeguard the interests of the people of Bathinda and Punjab?”

The AAP leader called upon all MPs from Punjab to rise above “petty party considerations” and be one on the issue so that pressure can be built “to force the Centre to include Punjab in the national committee”.

“This is imperative as the state is already wrestling with a string of issues, including water and agriculture…It would have been better had the Centre named Punjab Chief Minister Capt Amarinder Singh as the chairman of the committee instead of instead of Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis,” he added.