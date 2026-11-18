Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann is weighing the option of seeking political clearance from the Centre to visit Gurdwara Darbar Sahib in Pakistan’s Kartarpur on November 24, the 557th birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev, to pay obeisance at the shrine associated with the founder of Sikhism.

Sources said the possibility of Mann formally seeking permission from the Centre was being discussed, with the chief minister keen to visit the historic religious place on the occasion of Gurpurab.

“The ball will then be in the Centre’s court. Pakistan has already said that if Mann applies, he will get the visa. But he will not seek a visa for the religious place instead of attending the conference,” a source told The Indian Express, referring the fourth International Punjabi Conference in Lahore, scheduled from November 27 to 29.

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The proposed visit, if it goes through, is likely to acquire political significance, placing the BJP-led Centre in a sensitive position. Any denial of clearance to Mann could be politically projected as the Centre denying a Sikh leader an opportunity to pay obeisance at the historic gurdwara.

Centre’s stance

The issue comes against the backdrop of the Centre’s stated position on visits to Pakistan following the Pahalgam terror attack and Operation Sindoor.

Responding to questions about Mann’s proposed Pakistan visit, Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal had said political clearance requests were assessed in line with India’s overall policy. He had also referred to India’s position on Pakistan after the Pahalgam terror attack.

The Centre’s approval is mandatory for a chief minister’s foreign visit, whether official or private. Central guidelines require political clearance from the Ministry of External Affairs, followed by the requisite administrative clearances.

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The Department of Economic Affairs obtains final approval for a chief minister’s visit with the Prime Minister’s approval. A 2018 reply by the MEA in Rajya Sabha specifically stated that ministers of the Centre and state governments, besides MPs, must seek political clearance for visits to any country, including Pakistan.

An appeal to PM Modi

Mann has been building up his case for a visit to Kartarpur Sahib over the past few weeks.

On October 23, while speaking in the Punjab Vidhan Sabha, the chief minister had said that he wanted to attend the Lahore conference. He had also expressed a desire to visit Gurdwara Darbar Sahib at Kartarpur and Nankana Sahib.

Mann had then questioned whether the Centre would allow him to travel to Pakistan, pointing out that his proposed visits to France and Japan had not received clearance.

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Speaker Kultar Singh Sandhwan had suggested that if the chief minister got permission, he should take the entire House, including Opposition MLAs, along. Mann agreed, saying legislators could visit the historic Sikh shrines together if the Kartarpur Corridor was reopened.

Pakistan’s Provincial Minister for Human Rights and Minorities Affairs, Ramesh Singh Arora, who is also president of the Pakistan Sikh Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee, subsequently invited Mann and the Punjab Assembly to visit Pakistan.

Pakistan’s Foreign Office spokesperson Sajjad Haider Khan had also said on November 6 that Islamabad would consider issuing Mann a visa if he wished to visit, while adding that permission from the Indian government was a separate matter.

On November 16, Mann again raised the issue, this time publicly appealing to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on X to reopen the Kartarpur Sahib Corridor on Guru Nanak’s Parkash Purb. He said the sangat, or the community, prayed every day for unhindered darshan, or viewing, of the Sikh shrines separated from it by Partition.

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He also pointed out that the Punjab Vidhan Sabha had also passed a resolution seeking the corridor’s reopening. He urged PM Modi to respect the Sikh community’s religious sentiments and announce its reopening.

As Gurpurab is on November 24, Mann’s application would be distinct from the invitation to the Lahore conference three days later. It would also bring the question of access to one of Sikhism’s most important shrines directly before the Centre, at a time when the Punjab Government has repeatedly raised the issue of religious access to Sikh holy sites across the border.

The Kartarpur Corridor, which connects Dera Baba Nanak in Gurdaspur district with Gurdwara Darbar Sahib in Pakistan, has remained closed since May 7 last year, following the escalation in tensions between the two countries after the Pahalgam terror attack and Operation Sindoor.