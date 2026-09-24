Bhagwant Mann wants to cheer Indian hockey team in Japan, awaits Centre’s nod

Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann has been invited by the Asian Hockey Federation to attend the concluding stages of the hockey competition at the Aichi-Nagoya Asian Games.

Written by: Kanchan Vasdev
3 min readChandigarhUpdated: Sep 24, 2026 12:42 PM IST
Bhagwant Mann Japan visit Indian hockey teamPunjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann has also applied for political clearance for a proposed Europe visit in October. (File Photo)
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Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann is awaiting political clearance from the Centre for his proposed visit to Japan to watch the Indian hockey team play in the Asian Games.

Mann has been invited by the Asian Hockey Federation to attend the concluding stages of the hockey competition at the Aichi-Nagoya Asian Games. The invitation covers the semi-finals on September 30 and October 1 and the finals on October 2 and 3.

“The CM has applied for the Japan tour. However, it remains to be seen whether we get it or not. It will be seen whether a VIP can be allowed to go and watch the match. There will have to be arrangements made. We are waiting. If he wants to watch the match, then he will have to be there on October 1,” a source said.

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Also Read | What is ‘political clearance’ and why do chief ministers need it for foreign trips?

Senior public functionaries require political clearance from the MEA for foreign travel.

The Indian men’s hockey team is currently competing in Pool A and is scheduled to play its final pool match against Bangladesh on September 28. The semi-finals are scheduled for October 1, while the men’s medal matches will be played on October 3.

The invitation to Mann comes ahead of Punjab hosting the Men’s Asian Champions Trophy in Jalandhar and Mohali from October 27 to November 5. The Asian Hockey Federation said the visit would give the Punjab delegation a chance to see the arrangements for a major international hockey tournament.

Denied permission in the past

The Japan visit is also significant against the backdrop of Mann having faced hurdles in getting political clearance for foreign travel in the past. In August 2024, the Ministry of External Affairs denied him clearance to travel to Paris to watch the Indian men’s hockey team at the Olympics. Mann was scheduled to be in Paris from August 3 to 9, and the decision had led to a political confrontation between the AAP government and the Centre.

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In January 2026, the Centre again did not grant political clearance for Mann’s proposed visit to the United Kingdom and Israel for an investment outreach programme ahead of the Progressive Punjab Investors’ Summit. The proposed visit was subsequently cancelled.

Mann has, however, travelled abroad for other official engagements. He led a Punjab delegation to Japan in December 2025 and later visited South Korea for investment-related programmes.

Also Read | Past rejections by Centre cast shadow over Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann’s proposed Europe visit

Europe visit also on the cards

Meanwhile, the chief minister has also applied for political clearance for a proposed Europe visit in October. Mann and around a dozen officers from the Cooperation Department, Chief Minister’s Office and other departments are likely to travel to France and Italy for exhibitions where Punjab is expected to showcase MARKFED and Punjab Agro agricultural and food products.

The exhibitions are scheduled to begin on October 21. The government is working on the proposed visit, with political clearance required for Mann’s travel.

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The proposed Europe visit comes soon after the Japan request, putting both foreign travel proposals before the Centre at the same time.

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Kanchan Vasdev
Kanchan Vasdev

Kanchan Vasdev is a Senior Assistant Editor in The Indian Express’ Punjab bureau. She is a highly experienced journalist with 22 years of expertise covering high-stakes politics, governance, and social issues in Northern India. Professional Background Role: Primary reporter covering the Punjab Chief Minister’s Office (CMO), government policies, and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leadership in the state. Experience: She previously worked with The Tribune and has played a key role in launching various city editions. Special Projects: Abandoned Brides: Authored a monograph on brides abandoned by NRIs as part of the Prabha Dutt Memorial Fellowship. Environment: Worked as a Centre for Science and Environment (CSE) fellow, focusing on the pollution levels in the Satluj river. Recent Notable Articles (Late 2025) Her recent reporting focuses on the legislative strategies and political maneuvers of the Bhagwant Mann-led Punjab government: 1. Legislative & Governance Standoffs "Punjab govt advances special Assembly session to pass resolution against VB-G RAM G Bill" (Dec 20, 2025): Reporting on the state's move to block the Centre's "Viksit Bharat" mission, which the state claims will undermine MGNREGA. "Punjab govt doubles down on special sessions, sixth in January" (Dec 19, 2025): Detailing the AAP government's use of special sessions as a legislative tool amid tensions with the Governor. "Punjab asks 'VIP teachers' working near Chandigarh to go back to border districts" (Dec 16, 2025): Reporting on CM Mann's move to end the practice of influential teachers avoiding postings in remote areas. 2. Political Analysis & Rural Polls "Punjab rural polls: Why Akalis are likened to dinosaurs in Punjab" (Dec 19, 2025): Analyzing CM Bhagwant Mann's rhetoric against the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) following local body elections. "AAP claims win in 78% Punjab zila parishads as counting continues" (Dec 18, 2025): Breaking down the results of the 2025 rural elections. "Rahul Gandhi and Sidhu alike, says Bhagwant Mann" (Dec 13, 2025): Covering the CM's critique of the Congress leadership. 3. Law Enforcement & Bureaucracy "Suspended Punjab IPS officer Ravjot Kaur Grewal awaits reinstatement" (Dec 10, 2025): Investigative reporting on the bureaucratic red tape involving the Election Commission and the state government. "Punjab declines to give parole to Amritpal Singh" (Nov 27, 2025): Detailing the state government's refusal to grant parole to the radical preacher and sitting MP. 4. Welfare & Economy "Punjab government's plan to add more freebies to 'atta-dal' scheme hits funds roadblock" (Dec 4, 2024): An analysis of the fiscal challenges facing the state's flagship food security program. "Mann leads Punjab delegation to Japan and South Korea for investor outreach" (Dec 2, 2025). Signature Beat Kanchan Vasdev is known for her insider access to Punjab's political executive. Her writing provides deep insights into how state policies are formulated and the friction points between the state government and central authorities. Her dual expertise in environment and law allows her to report on complex issues like the "Farmhouse Policy" (Dec 18, 2025) and river pollution with a unique policy-oriented lens. X (Twitter): @kanchan99 ... Read More

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