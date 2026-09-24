Bhagwant Mann wants to cheer Indian hockey team in Japan, awaits Centre’s nod

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann is awaiting political clearance from the Centre for his proposed visit to Japan to watch the Indian hockey team play in the Asian Games.

Mann has been invited by the Asian Hockey Federation to attend the concluding stages of the hockey competition at the Aichi-Nagoya Asian Games. The invitation covers the semi-finals on September 30 and October 1 and the finals on October 2 and 3.

“The CM has applied for the Japan tour. However, it remains to be seen whether we get it or not. It will be seen whether a VIP can be allowed to go and watch the match. There will have to be arrangements made. We are waiting. If he wants to watch the match, then he will have to be there on October 1,” a source said.