Bhagwant Mann invites India Inc to invest in Punjab

Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Monday extended a red carpet to top honchos of the Indian industry and invited them to invest in Punjab.

Mann, who held detailed parleys with the representatives of corporate houses like Godrej, Hindustan Unilever, Mafatlal Group, Mahindra & Mahindra, Jindal Steels and others during his Mumbai visit, Mann apprised the industry leaders that his government is making strenuous efforts to further strengthen the single window system for facilitating investors.

“The chief minister said that the pragmatic policies of the state government coupled with industrial peace and state-of-the-art infrastructure provides a conducive atmosphere for the industrial development in the state. Bhagwant Mann pointed out that earlier single window service was merely a sham, devoid of any meaningful purpose, which not only demoralised the potential investors but also hampered the industrial development of the state,” a government statement said.

“He said that now his government has ensured that the single window system works as a real facilitator to the entrepreneurs interested in investing in the state,” the statement said quoting the CM.

During a meeting with the representatives of the Hindustan Unilever, the chief minister asked them to expand their existing plant for tomato ketchup manufacturing in Nabha.

He said that the state government will encourage the farmers of the state to sow tomatoes in Punjab. The company assured Mann that they will explore the feasibility of setting up their unit in the state.

The chief minister also had a detailed meeting with a delegation of Thyrocare — an Indian multinational chain of diagnostic and preventive care laboratories.

During the meeting, he apprised the representatives of the company that the state government is laying major thrust on imparting quality healthcare services to people. Mann also invited the company to set up a chain of laboratories in the state.

During a meeting with Mafatlal group executive, the chief minister invited the company to invest in Punjab.

He said that the cotton belt of the state produces the finest cotton across the globe, which can be used as raw material for producing premium fabric.

Taking part in a meeting with representatives of Mahindra & Mahindra, Mann said that there is a huge potential for the tourism sector in the state especially around Ranjit Sagar Dam, Chohal Dam and other places.

The company showed keen interest in setting up its chain of Club Mahindra resorts in the state. They also invited the chief minister for inauguration of the upgraded plant of Swaraj Tractors at Lalru.

In a meeting with the delegation of Kotak Mahindra Bank, the chief minister discussed the possibilities of expansion of the banking sector in the state.

He assured the delegation that the state government will provide fulsome support and cooperation to them for setting their venture in Punjab.

Mann said that the state government is committed to giving impetus to progress of the state and prosperity of its people.