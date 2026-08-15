On Independence Day, Bhagwant Mann spares rivals, warns those disturbing peace

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann issued a stern warning to forces attempting to disturb peace and communal harmony, asserting that “seeds of hatred can never germinate” in the state during his Independence Day address Saturday.

Mann did not name any political rival, party or organisation during his address and largely avoided political attacks, focusing instead on Punjab’s contribution to the freedom struggle, the trauma of Partition, and the achievements of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government.

“There are a few forces which are trying to disturb the peace of Punjab and are trying to harm the communal harmony of the state. But I want to give a stern warning to all of them that Punjab’s land is very fertile. We can grow any crop here, but seeds of hatred can never germinate in this soil. We are a community who seek ‘Sarbat Da Bhala’ every day by praying in gurdwaras. Assi mohabbat de phul ugande haan, nafrat de nahi (We grow flowers of love and not hatred),” Mann said during his speech in Ferozepur.

From women’s scheme to health insurance

However, the Chief Minister made no major new announcement and used the Independence Day platform primarily to showcase the government’s achievements while sending a political message centred on peace, communal harmony, and the fight against drugs.

Mann listed his government’s achievements, with the Mukh Mantri Mawan Dhiyan Satkar Yojana receiving prominent attention.

Under the scheme, women in the general category are entitled to Rs 1,000 per month, while women in the Scheduled Caste category receive Rs 1,500 per month. The scheme, which was among the AAP government’s poll promises, was launched in July this year, with the government now entering its election year ahead of the 2027 Punjab Assembly polls.

“74.59 lakh women had registered for the scheme so far, while financial assistance for the July-September quarter had been transferred to 65.62 lakh women. I request eligible women to continue registering for the scheme and avail benefits,” he said.

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Calling the scheme a step towards women’s financial independence, Mann said, “Though we are stepping into the 80th Independence Day, for our Mawan-Dhiyan, this year came as a year of financial independence when they were free to spend a token amount of money of their own will. This is not a very big amount but a small gift from your son/brother. This can’t make a large difference in your finances, but it is a sign of respect for your financial independence.”

Also Read | Why Punjab women voters hold the key to 2027 polls as Mann government rolls out cash scheme

On the healthcare front, he said Punjab now had more than 1,100 Aam Aadmi Clinics and that over 5.25 crore people had availed OPD services at these clinics.

“We are preparing a database to find out as to in which areas which types of diseases are more prevalent as per the OPD statistics, so as to provide health facilities accordingly in those areas,” he said.

Mann also highlighted the Mukh Mantri Teerth Yatra scheme, claiming that more than four lakh pilgrims had benefited from it.

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The government’s focus on women was also reflected in the Independence Day programme. Tableaus showcasing the Mukh Mantri Mawan Dhiyan Satkar Yojana and Mukh Mantri Sehat Bima Yojana were prominently displayed, while a choreography focused on women’s empowerment and the Mukh Mantri Mawan Dhiyan Satkar Yojana.

Girls participated in the physical training show, while women were also present in large numbers in different parade contingents.

Pain of Partition

A significant portion of Mann’s address was devoted to Punjab’s history and its contribution to India’s Independence, as well as the trauma of Partition.

“This pain of Partition is to stay for generations together. Partition was not only of the country but a partition of many dreams, emotions, and even today we pray for the darshan of our ‘Guru Dhams’ left in Pakistan,” he said.

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The chief minister said Khedan Wattan Punjab Diyan’s fifth edition would begin on September 5 and announced that the state would host the Asian Hockey Championship in October, saying it would be the first time the event is held in the state since Independence.

Meanwhile, the 1158 Assistant Professors and Librarians Union reached Ferozepur to protest against the AAP government, but couldn’t enter the venue. Around 150 of them were detained at the Ferozepur bus stand area. They have yet to be released.

Union members of computer teachers and outsourced teachers also came to protest, but they were detained too.