‘Honesty needs no publicity’: Why Punjab CM’s ‘imaandaar’ hoardings are sparking ire

With less than six months to go for the Punjab Assembly elections, the ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in Punjab is fighting a paradox.

While the Punjab and Haryana High Court has ordered a high-level CBI probe into the serious corruption allegations linked to Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann’s office, the roads, highways and streets in the state, especially in the state’s largest city, Ludhiana, are speaking otherwise.

Huge hoardings declaring CM Mann as “imaandaar” (honest) have flooded Ludhiana at intervals of every few meters across the city– from highways, chowks, roadsides to streets. Not just Ludhiana, but the “imaandaar CM” hoardings have cropped up across the state — drawing sharp reactions from the Opposition parties as well as residents.

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Residents in Ludhiana have questioned why “imaandaari” (honesty) “needs an announcement or publicity”, and why crores of taxpayers’ money was being spent to issue a “self-certified honesty declaration” for the CM when polls were just months away, and people would be the only judge.

The critics are also pointing to CM Mann’s own words, before he became the CM, when he had flayed other parties for “advertising false claims”.

In Ludhiana, huge hoardings declaring Mann as “imaandaar CM” have been installed on Ferozepur Road, with his smiling face and a caption: “Imaandaar CM: 90% households getting 600 units of free power”. The “honesty” hoardings have also been put prominently in posh locations of Ludhiana West constituency such as Pakhowal Road near Hotel Park Plaza, Aggar Nagar locality on Ferozepur Road, near Sidhwan Canal (Pakhowal Road), etc apart from highways and roundabouts.

Ludhiana-based RTI activist and an environmentalist Kuldeep Singh Khaira said it is high time linguists update the definition of honesty. “After the High Court order, even the word imaandaar must be thinking, ‘What do I really mean?’ Now it feels we have to update the definition of honesty. Those who are really honest never really sing about it. They don’t need to announce it.”

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Harjot Benipal, a worker of Akali Dal Waris Punjab De, said: “This has also probably happened for the first time in 70 years that a CM is declaring himself as honest.”

Sandeep Singh, a resident, said: “If a CM has to scream through hoardings that he is honest, there is something fishy. Moreover, can the AAP issue a White Paper on who has paid for this flood of hoardings in the city?”

Residents question why crores have been spent just to portray him as clean. “Polls are a few months away. Let the people decide,” said another resident, Kanav Sharma.

Harminder Taneja, another resident, said: “Why is so much advertising needed if you are really honest? From where is so much money coming to spend on advertising? From the pockets of people.”

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Echoing the view, Rashpal Singh, a student, said: “What kind of honesty is that when you have to shout about it through billboards? Taxpayers’ money is being used to promote the CM’s honesty; this is also a first in 70 years.”

With the AAP heavily banking on its “kattar imaandaar” (a die-hard honest party) pitch for the election campaigns, and the phrase repeatedly used by AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal to describe his party leaders, the residents are also taking a dig at the party for omitting ‘kattar’ in the billboards. “The AAP government must sue the creators of these hoardings. How dare they miss the word “kattar” and write only imaandaar for the honourable CM,” said a resident, requesting anonymity.

Another resident, Prince Vij, said: “Bhagwant Mann is such an “Imaandaar” CM that he has to waste taxpayers’ money to tell everyone that he is honest. What a waste of public funds!”

Pulling out an old video of Mann criticising previous governments for wasting money on billboards and hoardings, senior Congress leader and MLA Sukhpal Singh Khaira highlighted the splurge of the “Imaandaar” CM. He alleged that CM Mann and AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal used to trap others with their word power. “Now, they got caught in their own words today! Once they made fun of banners, and today they are running the government based on flexboards themselves. Claims are of honesty, but development exists only on paper and hoardings!”

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Before taking over as the CM, Mann had criticised previous governments for wasting public money on banners and hoardings. “What kind of development is this that has to be advertised via banners?” Had hospitals actually been built, they would be visible. After 9.5 years, this is fake development being shown on banners,” Mann was heard saying in the video.

CM’s corruption stench has reached Delhi: SAD

Senior SAD leader and former minister Bikram Singh Majithia also took potshots at Mann’s “honesty” hoardings. “Chief Minister keeps walking around holding a board that says, “I am honest,” while corruption in his offices has been simmering so long that its stench has reached Delhi! People have started reading the boards and writing underneath: “Yeah, we got it! OK, TATA, BYE BYE!” he wrote on X.

Punjab BJP president Kewal Singh Dhillon said: “What kind of honesty is this that advertisements are required to publicize it?”

Ludhiana BJP president Sunil Moudgill, in a statement issued on Tuesday, said that the Punjab government has put hoardings of “Honest CM” across the state, but they should be replaced with “Dishonest CM”.

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“The High Court has ordered a high-level CBI probe into corruption allegations in the working of the Chief Minister’s Office (CMO) and his Officer on Special Duty (OSD) Rajbir Singh Ghuman, but the CM is protecting corrupt individuals. Despite the ED writing to the Punjab Government three times, they did not get it probed. What does this prove? ” he asked.

Imandaar CM exposed: Ravneet Singh Bittu

Former union minister and BJP leader Ravneet Singh Bittu posted on X: “Bhagwant Mann, who has put up billboards across Punjab proclaiming himself as “Imandaar CM,” has been exposed today. Acting on the direct orders of the Hon’ble Punjab and Haryana High Court and an ED report, the CBI has registered an FIR against the Punjab CM’s OSD along with 5 others, conducting coordinated raids across 8 locations. Behind the self-promoted billboards of integrity lay severe allegations of institutionalized corruption—from auctioning IAS/IPS transfers and manipulating government tenders to fixing land CLUs and leaking confidential policy drafts for pecuniary gain. Integrity was confined to advertisements, while power was blatantly abused behind closed doors.”

‘Hoardings are part of routine campaign’

However, Ludhiana AAP president (urban) Jatinder Singh Khangura said that such hoardings are a part of the routine campaign of the party that we run from time to time. “CM Mann is the most popular face of our party, and he will lead our election campaign for 2027. His honesty doesn’t need any proof. We have no idea who has paid for these hoardings—the party or the government”.

However, AAP Punjab spokespersons — Malwinder Singh Kang, Baltej Singh Pannu, and Neel Garg — were not available for comments.