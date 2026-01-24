Mann calls for holy city status for Nanded Sahib, says will raise demand with Maharashtra govt

Bhagwant Mann made the remarks after he paid obeisance at Takht Sachkhand Sri Hazur Sahib in Nanded, Maharashtra on Saturday. (Source: ANI)

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann on Saturday said his government would raise the demand for granting holy city status to Nanded Sahib with the Maharashtra government, underscoring that the sacred town holds immense spiritual significance for Sikhs and humanity at large.

Mann made the remarks after he paid obeisance at Takht Sachkhand Sri Hazur Sahib in Nanded, Maharashtra on Saturday.

Recalling that the Punjab government has already declared Sri Amritsar Sahib, Sri Anandpur Sahib and Talwandi Sabo as holy cities, the Punjab CM asserted that his government remains fully committed to the Guru Sahiban.

“On similar lines, an announcement for Nanded Sahib should also be made by the Maharashtra government, for which the Punjab government will make all possible efforts,” he said.