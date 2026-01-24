Mann calls for holy city status for Nanded Sahib, says will raise demand with Maharashtra govt

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram
Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann on Saturday said his government would raise the demand for granting holy city status to Nanded Sahib with the Maharashtra government, underscoring that the sacred town holds immense spiritual significance for Sikhs and humanity at large.
Mann made the remarks after he paid obeisance at Takht Sachkhand Sri Hazur Sahib in Nanded, Maharashtra on Saturday.
Recalling that the Punjab government has already declared Sri Amritsar Sahib, Sri Anandpur Sahib and Talwandi Sabo as holy cities, the Punjab CM asserted that his government remains fully committed to the Guru Sahiban.
“On similar lines, an announcement for Nanded Sahib should also be made by the Maharashtra government, for which the Punjab government will make all possible efforts,” he said.
Mann also paid obeisance at the holy shrine of Kalgi Dhar Patshah Ji, met the shrine management and witnessed a strong turnout of devotees and local residents.
Addressing the gathering, Mann said, “Nanded Sahib is a sacred place not only for Sikhs but for entire humanity, as the 10th Sikh Guru Sri Guru Gobind Singh spent a considerable part of his life on this holy land.”
The Punjab CM asserted that the state government would request the Maharashtra government to accord holy city status to Nanded Sahib as a befitting tribute to Guru Gobind Singh.
The Chief Minister also announced a complete facelift of the Punjab Bhawan in Nanded Sahib.
“The Punjab Bhawan constructed by the Punjab government will be upgraded with ultra-modern facilities to facilitate devotees,” Mann said, adding that the supply of Verka milk products in Nanded would also be further streamlined for the benefit of pilgrims. He asserted, “No stone will be left unturned to ensure every possible facility for the devotees visiting this sacred place.”
Highlighting the contribution of Punjabis to the nation, the CM said, “Punjabis have played a stellar role in the freedom struggle, in making the country self-reliant in food production, and in safeguarding the unity, integrity and sovereignty of India.”
He added that as part of this commitment, the Punjab government recently commemorated the 350th Shaheedi Diwas of Sri Guru Teg Bahadur Ji at Sri Anandpur Sahib. “Our sole aim is to keep the younger generations connected with the life, philosophy and supreme sacrifices of the Guru Sahibans for mankind,” he said.
Meanwhile, at Takht Sri Hazur Sahib, the Chief Minister prayed for the progress and development of the state and the prosperity of its people. He said, “Takht Sri Hazur Sahib is one of the five highest seats of religious authority in Sikhism, providing spiritual, temporal and moral strength to the community.”
