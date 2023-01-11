scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Jan 10, 2023

Mann: Expedite work on installing 5D statue of Shaheed Bhagat Singh

The chief minister inspected the proposed site where the hi-tech statue is to be installed and asked officials to ensure that the work is completed within the stipulated time period, it said.

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Tuesday asked officials to expedite the work of installing a hi-tech 5D statue of Shaheed Bhagat Singh near the international airport here, an official statement issued here said.

He expressed hope that the statue will inspire the younger generations to serve the country zealously and it will be a befitting tribute to the legendary martyr by the state government, he said.
The ideology of Shaheed-e- Azam Bhagat Singh is the panacea of all the ills faced by the country, he said.

This statue will play a pivotal role in perpetuating the glorious legacy of this young martyr amongst the younger generations of Punjabi diaspora landing at the Shaheed Bhagat Singh International Airport from within the country and across the globe, said Mann.

He said the life and philosophy of the young martyr will always inspire the young generations to serve the country with patriotic zeal.

First published on: 11-01-2023 at 02:53 IST
