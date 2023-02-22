scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Feb 22, 2023
Advertisement

Bhagwant Mann hands over job letters to junior engineers, clerks

Bhagwant Mann said ever since assuming the charge of state 11 months ago, his government has handed over job letters to 26,478 youth in various departments.

bhagwant mann, clerk job letters, indian expressChief Minister Bhagwant Mann handed over job letters to junior engineers and clerks on Tuesday. (Photo source: @PunjabGovtIndia
Listen to this article
Bhagwant Mann hands over job letters to junior engineers, clerks
x
00:00
1x 1.5x 1.8x

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann Tuesday handed over job letters to junior engineers and clerks in water supply and sanitation and cooperation department, thereby bringing total figure of beneficiaries who have got government jobs to 26,478, so far.

Mann said ever since assuming the charge of state 11 months ago, his government has handed over job letters to 26,478 youth in various departments.

He said that it is a matter of immense pride and satisfaction that all the youth have been selected for these posts purely on the basis of merit. Expressing satisfaction over girls outshining boys in getting appointment letters, Mann said that this reflects the wave of empowerment of women. Mann envisioned that it will bring a qualitative change in the society.

First published on: 22-02-2023 at 11:49 IST
Next Story

A weaker Shiv Sena (UBT) dents the collective strength of MVA in Maharashtra

Exclusive | Govt considers phased withdrawal of Army from Kashmir hinterland
READ HERE
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Feb 22: Latest News
Advertisement
close