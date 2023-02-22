Bhagwant Mann hands over job letters to junior engineers, clerks

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann Tuesday handed over job letters to junior engineers and clerks in water supply and sanitation and cooperation department, thereby bringing total figure of beneficiaries who have got government jobs to 26,478, so far.

Mann said ever since assuming the charge of state 11 months ago, his government has handed over job letters to 26,478 youth in various departments.

He said that it is a matter of immense pride and satisfaction that all the youth have been selected for these posts purely on the basis of merit. Expressing satisfaction over girls outshining boys in getting appointment letters, Mann said that this reflects the wave of empowerment of women. Mann envisioned that it will bring a qualitative change in the society.