Bhagwant Mann govt to take ‘policy route’ to bypass Raj Bhawan, regularise 35K contract jobs

Amid a standoff with the Raj Bhawan, with the Governor either delaying or denying assent to several Bills and ordinances, the Bhagwant Mann-led government in Punjab has now set the ball rolling to formulate a policy, instead of legislation, to regularise the services of 35,000 contractual employees — a key pre-poll guarantee of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP).

The “policy route” will also help the government circumvent the Supreme Court’s 2006 verdict in State of Karnataka vs Umadevi case, which laid down the framework for dealing with irregular or contractual appointments by the state, a senior functionary, privy to the development, told The Indian Express.

After taking over the reins of the state, Mann had on March 22 announced to regularise services of 35,000 contractual employees of group C and D. Mann had asked then Chief Secretary Anirudh Tewari to work out the details and put up a Bill in the next session of Vidhan Sabha in this regard.

While it was expected that the government would bring a Bill in the budget session, as it had already set aside Rs 450 crore for fulfilling the key poll promise, it could not prepare the draft that could stand legal scrutiny. It is also learnt that the

CM and AAP national convenor and Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal were livid with some senior officials who were tasked with preparing the proposed legislation. The CM later announced a Cabinet Sub-Committee, headed by Finance Minister Harpal Singh Cheema, to find a way for the government to fulfil its promise. The AAP wants to showcase the fulfilment of its pre-poll promises in Punjab to the electorate in states, including Himachal Pradesh and Gujarat, going to polls.

“We have studied the Uma Devi case verdict. A lot has happened since then. There is a way to circumvent the directive. We will do that. This would directly help those employees who have served the government for 10 years. The neighbouring Himachal Pradesh has regularised contractual employees who had served for three years only. So we are bringing a policy in this regard that will stand legal scrutiny. Only the Cabinet will give its nod to the policy,” said the official, highlighting how the move will circumvent the Raj Bhawan too.

In the State of Karnataka and Others vs Umadevi and Others (2006) verdict, a five-judge Constitution Bench of the Supreme Court dealt with the question of irregular (not illegal) employment, and ruled that daily wage/temporary/contractual employees had no inherent right to be absorbed in service. However, the court gave a one-time relaxation to governments to frame a policy for regularisation of “duly qualified persons in duly sanctioned vacant posts (who)… have continued to work for 10 years or more”.

Recently, the Cabinet Sub-Committee held a meeting and officials from the office of the Legal Remembrance and Advocate General were called in to check any legal hassles that could arise if the government goes ahead with the policy route.

The committee had asked the officials to collect data for all contractual staff in government departments, boards, and corporations, so that maximum people are benefitted. The data has been collected and would be tabled in the next meeting. Chief Secretary VK Janjua has taken upon himself to get the case expedited.

Earlier, Charanjit Singh Channi-led Congress government too had decided to regularise around 36,000 employees working on contractual, ad hoc or temporary basis. It had on November 11, 2021 passed the Punjab Protection and Regularisation of Contractual Employees Bill and forwarded it to Governor Banwarilal Purohit for approval. On January 2 this year, Governor returned the Bill raising six questions. He had asked how the Bill could withstand the scrutiny of the law in light of the 206 verdict (Uma Devi case).

The financial implications, if the AAP’s promise is implemented, will be Rs 827.87 crore for regularising employees in government departments and Rs 974 crore for boards and corporations.

The Governor had earlier asked as to how the government, already facing a fund-crunch, plans to meet the expenditure. He also sought clarity on how many more employees covered under Section 4 of the Bill, who have not completed 10 years of service, will be regularized after completion of 10 years of service, and if so, what would be the estimated financial implication. Can such employees be regularized without being in contravention with the decisions of the Supreme Court, he had asked.

Channi had accused the Governor of playing politics then. The government had later taken a legal advice and attempted to answer all these questions.

Prior to that, the SAD-BJP government too had brought a similar Bill in 2016 but it could not stand legal scrutiny.