UK, Israel, Netherlands, Japan: Bhagwant Mann trips that never happened

The Centre’s refusal to clear Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann’s visit to France, and the legal tussle that followed, has spotlighted a longstanding dispute between Chandigarh and Delhi over Mann’s overseas trips.

The Punjab and Haryana High Court on Friday set aside the Centre’s refusal and allowed Mann to travel. This was the fourth time in a year the Ministry of External Affairs refused Mann political clearance for a foreign trip.

Mann is scheduled to visit France from October 17-21 for SIAL Paris, an international food exhibition. Punjab’s cooperative marketing federation, Markfed, has set up a stall at the food exhibition, and the state government says the Chief Minister’s visit aims to promote Punjab’s agricultural and food-processing products and explore overseas markets.