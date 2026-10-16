UK, Israel, Netherlands, Japan: Bhagwant Mann trips that never happened

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The Punjab and Haryana High Court on Friday set aside the Centre’s refusal and allowed Mann to travel.

Written by: Kanchan Vasdev
3 min readChandigarhUpdated: Oct 16, 2026 05:01 PM IST
Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann (ANI Photo)Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann (ANI Photo)
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The Centre’s refusal to clear Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann’s visit to France, and the legal tussle that followed, has spotlighted a longstanding dispute between Chandigarh and Delhi over Mann’s overseas trips.

The Punjab and Haryana High Court on Friday set aside the Centre’s refusal and allowed Mann to travel. This was the fourth time in a year the Ministry of External Affairs refused Mann political clearance for a foreign trip.

Mann is scheduled to visit France from October 17-21 for SIAL Paris, an international food exhibition. Punjab’s cooperative marketing federation, Markfed, has set up a stall at the food exhibition, and the state government says the Chief Minister’s visit aims to promote Punjab’s agricultural and food-processing products and explore overseas markets.

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After the Centre’s refusal, the AAP government in Punjab approached the High Court, alleging that the Centre had refused permission without assigning any reason. The court eventually gave relief to Mann.

AAP’s old grouse

The AAP government has been questioning why Mann is repeatedly prevented from travelling abroad for investment outreach and other official engagements.

Sources said that when the Centre denied clearance for Mann’s September visit to Japan, the Punjab government was verbally told it would be difficult to ensure his security at the event. In the other three instances this year, the state was told permission had been denied, and no specific reason was communicated, the sources said.

Also Read | Punjab High Court seeks Centre’s reply by Friday on denial of clearance for Mann’s France visit

Earlier, the Centre had refused clearances for Mann’s proposed trips to the United Kingdom and Israel in January, and the Netherlands and the Czech Republic in February.

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The UK-Israel and Netherlands-Czech Republic tours were planned as investment outreach exercises ahead of Punjab’s investment summit. The Japan visit was linked to the Asian Games: Mann had proposed he wanted to watch the Indian men’s hockey team play and invite the International Hockey Federation to Punjab, which is hosting the Men’s Asian Champions Trophy starting later this month.

Also Read | Centre denies Punjab CM Mann clearance to visit Japan for India hockey match

For the Paris trip, the state government said in its petition to the court that it wrote to the External Affairs Ministry on September 3 and 8 and submitted an online application on September 9. It also said administrative approval and cadre clearance were obtained and that Markfed would bear the cost of the visit.

Mann, reacting to the latest denial in Delhi on Thursday, questioned the Centre’s approach. “They simply refuse to give me permission (to travel abroad). It seems as though only PM Modi can tour the world,” he said

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Kanchan Vasdev
Kanchan Vasdev

Kanchan Vasdev is a Senior Assistant Editor in The Indian Express’ Punjab bureau. She is a highly experienced journalist with 22 years of expertise covering high-stakes politics, governance, and social issues in Northern India. Professional Background Role: Primary reporter covering the Punjab Chief Minister’s Office (CMO), government policies, and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leadership in the state. Experience: She previously worked with The Tribune and has played a key role in launching various city editions. Special Projects: Abandoned Brides: Authored a monograph on brides abandoned by NRIs as part of the Prabha Dutt Memorial Fellowship. Environment: Worked as a Centre for Science and Environment (CSE) fellow, focusing on the pollution levels in the Satluj river. Recent Notable Articles (Late 2025) Her recent reporting focuses on the legislative strategies and political maneuvers of the Bhagwant Mann-led Punjab government: 1. Legislative & Governance Standoffs "Punjab govt advances special Assembly session to pass resolution against VB-G RAM G Bill" (Dec 20, 2025): Reporting on the state's move to block the Centre's "Viksit Bharat" mission, which the state claims will undermine MGNREGA. "Punjab govt doubles down on special sessions, sixth in January" (Dec 19, 2025): Detailing the AAP government's use of special sessions as a legislative tool amid tensions with the Governor. "Punjab asks 'VIP teachers' working near Chandigarh to go back to border districts" (Dec 16, 2025): Reporting on CM Mann's move to end the practice of influential teachers avoiding postings in remote areas. 2. Political Analysis & Rural Polls "Punjab rural polls: Why Akalis are likened to dinosaurs in Punjab" (Dec 19, 2025): Analyzing CM Bhagwant Mann's rhetoric against the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) following local body elections. "AAP claims win in 78% Punjab zila parishads as counting continues" (Dec 18, 2025): Breaking down the results of the 2025 rural elections. "Rahul Gandhi and Sidhu alike, says Bhagwant Mann" (Dec 13, 2025): Covering the CM's critique of the Congress leadership. 3. Law Enforcement & Bureaucracy "Suspended Punjab IPS officer Ravjot Kaur Grewal awaits reinstatement" (Dec 10, 2025): Investigative reporting on the bureaucratic red tape involving the Election Commission and the state government. "Punjab declines to give parole to Amritpal Singh" (Nov 27, 2025): Detailing the state government's refusal to grant parole to the radical preacher and sitting MP. 4. Welfare & Economy "Punjab government's plan to add more freebies to 'atta-dal' scheme hits funds roadblock" (Dec 4, 2024): An analysis of the fiscal challenges facing the state's flagship food security program. "Mann leads Punjab delegation to Japan and South Korea for investor outreach" (Dec 2, 2025). Signature Beat Kanchan Vasdev is known for her insider access to Punjab's political executive. Her writing provides deep insights into how state policies are formulated and the friction points between the state government and central authorities. Her dual expertise in environment and law allows her to report on complex issues like the "Farmhouse Policy" (Dec 18, 2025) and river pollution with a unique policy-oriented lens. X (Twitter): @kanchan99 ... Read More

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