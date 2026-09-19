‘I am a friendly insect… you try to kill me’: Mann to farmers at PAU
The two-day Kisan Mela (September 18 and 19) is held biannually in March and September. With Punjab expected to go for polls in February 2027, Friday was Mann’s last address at the event before the AAP government’s tenure ends.
Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Friday told the farmers that he was their “mittar keeda (friendly insect)” but they keep trying to kill him with insecticides at the Punjab Agricultural University (PAU) Kisan Mela.
The two-day Kisan Mela (September 18 and 19) is held biannually in March and September. With Punjab expected to go for polls in February 2027, Friday was Mann’s last address at the event before the AAP government’s tenure ends.
Addressing the gathering, the CM also told the farmers to refrain from holding dharnas so often.
While referring to the farmer leaders, Mann said, “Some Kisan Union leaders must also be sitting here. Please refrain from holding dharnas so often. At the end of every protest, you demand a meeting with me… why not ask for a meeting first? I am always here to meet you. I am always there to stand for justified demands of farmers.”
“I am your mittar keeda (friendly insect), but instead you keep spraying medicines (insecticides) on me… You keep burning my effigies… You should be friends with your mittar keeda. But you are killing both friendly and enemy insects with the same spray. This will not result in any output in your favor,” he said.
Mann also told the farmers, “I am your advocate in Delhi. That’s because I have been a farmer as well… I know your pains. I am the one who always fights with Delhi to get Cash Credit Limit (CCL) in time so that our farmers get instant cash payments during procurement.”
“On March 16, 2022, when we had taken an oath at Bhagat Singh’s village Khatkar Kalan to make Punjab ‘Rangla’ again, the canal water usage for irrigation was just 22 per cent. Today, it stands at 88 per cent after we laid 14,000 kilometers of pipelines till tail-end villages,” he said. “Farmers are getting red-colored nutrient-rich water for their crops. They are saying I am sending pure desi ghee for their fields,” said Mann.
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Mann also claimed previous governments never bothered about various issues. “Previous governments in Punjab gave unlimited water to other states without caring for their own people,” he said. Punjab will not part with a single drop of its water, he said, adding that “we are giving water… only after measuring each drop. It is our water”.
He also said, “Punjab now has a government which understands the value of water. According to the Centre’s report, groundwater levels also rose in some areas of Punjab.”
Mann also claimed that the previous governments made it difficult for PAU to pay its employees. “When whitefly caused damage to the cotton crop, I was then the Sangrur MP, and I contacted PAU to ask for solutions. They said their own cotton crop was damaged… This was the state of affairs.”
Mann called the PAU Kisan Mela as “Baba Bohar” — the oldest Banyan tree in Punjab villages, which is highly respected. He said he also used to visit PAU Kisan Mela in Ludhiana when he was a farmer in Sangrur’s Satauj.
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Progressive farmers honoured
The CM also honoured nine progressive farmers, including three from the dairy and livestock sectors, during the PAU and GADVASU Kisan Melas in Ludhiana.
From PAU, six progressive farmers were rewarded for excellence in agriculture and horticulture.
Jobandeep Singh, Amritsar, and Gurmeet Singh, Hoshiarpur, were conferred the “Sardar Surjit Singh Dhillon Award” for crop diversification. Kulwinder Singh, Patiala, was feted with the “Sardar Dalip Singh Dhaliwal Memorial Award” for scientific farming; Manpreet Singh, Ferozepur, was awarded the “Sardar Ujjagar Singh Dhaliwal Memorial Award” for strides in vegetable production. Gurdial Singh, Gurdaspur, and Baldhir Singh Bhullar, Faridkot, were honoured with the “Parwasi Bharti Award” for practicing agriculture using scientific methods.
Three others who were honoured were from Guru Angad Dev Veterinary and Animal Sciences University (GADVASU).
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Balwinder Singh from Sri Muktsar Sahib received the honour in the Innovative Cattle Farmer category for managing his dairy farm using advanced mechanisation and a breeding programme.
Rajesh Garg, Sangrur, was decorated in the Innovative Poultry Farmer category for his adoption of environment-friendly waste management technology and environmentally controlled sheds.
For value addition of livestock produce, Jarnail Singh, Tarn Taran, clinched the award. He uses scientific methods for processing milk and preparing value-added products and sweets.
Divya Goyal is a Principal Correspondent at The Indian Express, based in Ludhiana (Punjab). She is widely recognized for her human-interest storytelling and in-depth investigative reporting on social and political issues in the region.
Professional Profile
Experience: With over 13 years in journalism, she joined The Indian Express in 2012. She previously worked with Hindustan Times.
Education: A gold medalist in English Journalism from the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), Delhi.
Core Beats: She covers a diverse range of subjects, including gender issues, education, the Sikh diaspora, heritage, and the legacy of the Partition. She has also reported on minority communities in Pakistan and Afghanistan.
Awards and Recognition
Divya has earned significant acclaim for her sensitivity toward gender and social disparities:
Laadli Media Award (2020): For her investigative report "Punjab: The Invisible Drug Addicts," which exposed the gender disparity in treating women addicts.
Laadli Media Award (2023): For a ground report on the struggles of two girls who had to ride a boat to reach their school in a border village of Punjab.
Signature Style
Divya is known for "humanizing the news." Rather than just reporting on policy, she often focuses on the individuals affected by it—such as students dealing with exam stress, farmers struggling with diversification, or families impacted by crime. Her work often bridges the gap between West (Pakistan) and East (India) Punjab, exploring shared heritage and common struggles.
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