‘I am a friendly insect… you try to kill me’: Mann to farmers at PAU

Addressing the gathering, the CM also told the farmers to refrain from holding dharnas so often. (Express Photo)

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Friday told the farmers that he was their “mittar keeda (friendly insect)” but they keep trying to kill him with insecticides at the Punjab Agricultural University (PAU) Kisan Mela.

The two-day Kisan Mela (September 18 and 19) is held biannually in March and September. With Punjab expected to go for polls in February 2027, Friday was Mann’s last address at the event before the AAP government’s tenure ends.

Addressing the gathering, the CM also told the farmers to refrain from holding dharnas so often.

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While referring to the farmer leaders, Mann said, “Some Kisan Union leaders must also be sitting here. Please refrain from holding dharnas so often. At the end of every protest, you demand a meeting with me… why not ask for a meeting first? I am always here to meet you. I am always there to stand for justified demands of farmers.”