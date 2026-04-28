Mann pitches Europe tour as roadmap for Punjab’s next growth phase

Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Tuesday projected his recent visit to the Netherlands and Finland as a roadmap for diversifying Punjab’s economy, saying the tour had opened avenues in high-value agriculture, semiconductors, education, innovation and sports.

Presenting a report on the visit, Mann said Punjab had secured concrete global partnerships that could accelerate crop diversification, promote high-value farming and attract fresh investment. He said a Rs 1,300-crore push backed by the Japan International Cooperation Agency, along with interest shown by global firms, would strengthen these efforts.

Detailing the Netherlands visit, Mann said the delegation toured the world-renowned Keukenhof horticulture model and held discussions on collaboration in agriculture and horticulture.

“We visited Keukenhof, where 40,000 visitors come daily, and interacted with representatives there. The visit was aimed at exploring partnership opportunities in agriculture and discussing collaboration for horticulture development. The possibility of exporting roses from Punjab was also explored,” Mann said.

He added that apart from the Rs 1,300-crore JICA-backed investment, the proposed tie-up could play a key role in boosting crop diversification in the state.

The discussions also focused on modern agricultural practices, including vertical farming.

“An agreement was also made on technology and innovation exchange, with emphasis on building a strategic partnership. The Netherlands is famous for vertical agriculture, which can be replicated in Punjab,” Mann said.

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At the World Horti Center, the delegation was briefed on high-yield indoor cultivation systems.

“The delegation was apprised about indoor production of 100 kg tomatoes from one square metre, compared to six kg on outdoor land,” Mann said.

He said meetings with industry bodies, including the Netherlands India Chamber of Commerce & Trade, and an investment roadshow centred on semiconductors, electronics and innovation.

“The focus was on adopting modern agricultural technology, encouraging start-ups, research and skill development, and positioning Punjab as a global investment and technology hub,” Mann said.

Among the companies showing interest was NXP Semiconductors.

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“NXP has evinced keen interest in setting up research and development facilities in the state, besides exploring other investment possibilities,” Mann said, adding that Punjab offered strong infrastructure and a conducive atmosphere for investment.

In the agri-processing sector, LT Foods, maker of Dawat Rice, has indicated plans to invest in Punjab, with Rajpura emerging as a preferred location.

Mann said the delegation also visited the Aalsmeer Flower Auction, where more than four crore flowers are traded daily through a synchronised system.

In Finland, the focus shifted to education, skills and innovation.

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“The purpose was to engage with the Punjabi diaspora and explore opportunities in investment, innovation and start-up ecosystems,” Mann said, adding that the visit had opened new possibilities for collaboration.

The delegation also studied teaching systems, including at the University of Turku, where discussions were held on strengthening teacher capacity and exploring partnerships in teacher training and early childhood care and education.

Mann noted that Punjab had already sent several batches of teachers abroad for training, with another batch scheduled to leave in May.

The tour also included a sports component, with Mann meeting Floris Jan Bovelander, who is expected to visit Punjab to support hockey development, as the state prepares to host the Asian Champions Trophy.

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Summing up the visit, Mann said Punjab had been showcased globally as a preferred investment destination and expressed hope that the engagements in the Netherlands and Finland would translate into economic gains for the state.