‘Like US and Europe, police assistance within 6 minutes in Punjab’: Mann flags off 508 emergency response vehicles

Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Tuesday said Punjab will now deliver police assistance within six minutes, on par with the US and Europe, as he flagged off 508 emergency response vehicles (ERVs) in Sangrur.

“Today, 508 new vehicles are being flagged off under the Emergency Response Vehicles initiative and dedicated to public service under Dial-112. With this addition, the Dial-112 fleet has increased to 764 vehicles, all equipped with advanced technologies including GPS trackers, dash cameras, and mobile data systems,” Mann said.

Highlighting improved efficiency, he said, “On an average, 15,000 calls are received on Dial-112 every day, out of which around 1,500 are dispatched,. The response time has been reduced from initial 30–45 minutes to just 13–14 minutes,” he said, adding the new vehicles, equipped with advanced technology and to be deployed across all 28 police districts will strengthen on-ground policing by quickly responding to distress calls.

“While previous governments allocated minimal funds for police welfare, the current government has invested Rs 327.69 crore in just four years, purchasing 2,904 vehicles for police. Today, every police station in Punjab has at least one new vehicle,” Mann said.

Addressing a gathering after flagging off the vehicles, Mann said, “For the first time, a bottom-up approach has been adopted, with vehicles now being provided to station house officers at the ground level instead of only senior officers”.

Linking law and order to economic confidence, he said, “The best parameter to judge law and order is the investment coming into a state, and the fact that Tata Steel has established its second-largest plant in Punjab reflects this confidence. Punjab is one of the safest places, and the credit goes to Punjab Police, which has bridged the gap between the force and the people”.

Highlighting road safety reforms, Mann said with 1,597 trained personnel and 144 modern vehicles, the Sadak Surakhiya Force has reduced road accident fatalities by 48 per cent since its launch. Deployed across 4,200 km of accident-prone highways, the force not only patrols but also acts as a deterrent against violations, a step even appreciated by Union Minister Nitin Gadkari, he said.

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On strengthening specialised units, Mann said, “22 vehicles have been procured for Anti-Narcotics Task Force, along with electric scooters for enhancing mobility and women’s safety. Rs 11.45 crore has been allocated for additional vehicle procurement in 2026–27”.

He also said that the government will soon introduce artificial intelligence to enhance the efficiency of the state police force, making it a front-ranking force in the country and strengthening law and order through scientific methods.”

he further said Mann said the anti-drug drive, ‘Yudh Nashian Virudh, has been the biggest-ever crackdown on the drug network in Punjab, and the conviction rate in drug-related cases has reached 87 per cent, which is “far higher than any other state.” Unlike previous governments, the AAP government has ensured strict action instead of allowing smugglers to flourish, he said, adding, “Our fight is to protect Punjab’s young generation, and it will continue relentlessly without pause.”

“Social boycott of those involved in drug trade is necessary as a final blow to eradicate this menace completely from Punjab,” he said, adding that those who have ruined generations deserve no leniency. “Such elements must be taught a lesson, and social boycott will act as a catalyst in freeing Punjab from drugs.”

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Mann also spoke on farmer welfare, saying, “The government is exploring the feasibility of putting high-tension wires passing through agricultural land underground, which will provide relief and reduce risks to farmers and their crops.”

In a dig at Shiromani Akali Dal chief Sukhibu Singh Badal, Mann said, “Some leaders are daydreaming of returning to power with unrealistic promises, but people are fully aware of their track record.. Even late Parkash Singh Badal had never entrusted full leadership responsibilities to Sukhbir Singh Badal, understanding the consequences.”

Cabinet Ministers Harpal Singh Cheema and Barinder Goyal, along with Director General of Police Gaurav Yadav and other dignitaries, were also present on the occasion.