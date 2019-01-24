Bhagwant Mann: Efforts on for alliance with SAD (Taksali) and BSP

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader and Sangrur Member of Parliament (MP) Bhagwant Mann Wednesday said that all-out efforts were afoot to enter into a possible alliance with the Shiromani Akali Dal (Taksali) and Bahujan Samaji Party (BSP).

In a statement issued here, Mann said there was no issue joining hands with any political outfit to oust the erstwhile SAD-BJP alliance government or the ruling Congress government under the leadership of Captain Amarinder Singh from the corridors of power.

Mann said all possibilities of an alliance were being explored so that it could put up a bold united face on issues and concerns surrounding Punjab and Punjabis and would show the doors to traditional political parties that are “knee-deep in corruption”.

The statement comes in the backdrop of Tuesday’s developments wherein Bhagwant Mann refused to join any alliance in which, Sukhpal Khaira’s Punjabi Ekta Party, was a member.

He said this to SAD (Taksali) leader, Ranjit Singh Brahmpura, who had telephoned him during a meeting of Punjab Democratic Alliance (PDA), in Ludhiana.