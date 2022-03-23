Bhagwant Mann declares holiday on Bhagat Singh martyrdom day, Warring objects

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann declared a holiday on March 23, the martyrdom day of legendary freedom fighters Bhagat Singh, Rajguru and Sukhdev. He made the announcement on the concluding day of the Punjab Vidhan Sabha session here on Tuesday.

Mann said earlier a holiday was declared only in Nawanshahr (Shaheed Bhagat Singh Nagar) district.

“Now, our government has decided to declare a gazetted holiday on this day across the state so as to enable the maximum number of people from across the state to pay tributes to the great martyrs at both Khatkar Kalan and Hussainiwala,” he said.

Congress member Amrinder Singh Raja Warring, however, opposed the move saying that declaring a holiday will not serve the purpose and it would have been better if schools colleges remained open and students are told about the life and sacrifice of Bhagat Singh.

Reacting to it, Mann asked the former transport minister whether he knew when Bhagat Singh was born. To this, Warring could not reply.

“You (Warring) do not know about it? It is September 28. There will be plays in schools and colleges depicting the life of the martyr on this day,” Mann said.

Later, after the Assembly session, Warring took a jibe at the CM and said in a tweet, “Dear @BhagwantMann ji half knowledge is more dangerous than no knowledge… Shaheed-e-Azam Bhagat Singh Ji’s Birthday is on 27 September or 28th, as you said? Who is correct ? You or @ArvindKejriwal Ji?

Warring also tagged an old tweet of Kejriwal in which Bhagat Singh’s birth anniversary was mentioned as September 27.