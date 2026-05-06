‘BJP is getting ready for Punjab’: CM Mann alleges twin blasts part of party’s election strategy

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann Wednesday alleged that the BJP was behind the twin blasts reported in the state within 24 hours, claiming the incidents were part of a pattern of creating unrest ahead of the Assembly elections next year.

“This is the BJP’s style of functioning. Whenever they have to contest an election in a state, they either engineer riots, blasts, or create tension between people of two faiths. These blasts mean that the BJP is getting ready for Punjab,” Mann told the media after paying obeisance at Sri Anandpur Sahib.

In the past 24 hours, Punjab has been jolted by two blasts, triggering concern across the state. The first explosion took place in Jalandhar, near the Border Security Force (BSF) headquarters, where a scooter blast caused panic in the area. The second incident occurred a few hours later in Amritsar, near the Khasa cantonment area, close to Army and BSF establishments.