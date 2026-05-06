‘BJP is getting ready for Punjab’: CM Mann alleges twin blasts part of party’s election strategy

Following two blasts near sensitive security zones in Punjab, CM Bhagwant Mann hit out at the BJP and vowed that these incidents will not disrupt the state's peace.

Written by: Kanchan Vasdev
3 min readChandigarhUpdated: May 6, 2026 01:31 PM IST
Punjab blasts MannPunjab CM Bhagwant Mann (File photo).
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Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann Wednesday alleged that the BJP was behind the twin blasts reported in the state within 24 hours, claiming the incidents were part of a pattern of creating unrest ahead of the Assembly elections next year.

“This is the BJP’s style of functioning. Whenever they have to contest an election in a state, they either engineer riots, blasts, or create tension between people of two faiths. These blasts mean that the BJP is getting ready for Punjab,” Mann told the media after paying obeisance at Sri Anandpur Sahib.

In the past 24 hours, Punjab has been jolted by two blasts, triggering concern across the state. The first explosion took place in Jalandhar, near the Border Security Force (BSF) headquarters, where a scooter blast caused panic in the area. The second incident occurred a few hours later in Amritsar, near the Khasa cantonment area, close to Army and BSF establishments.

CM Mann said Punjab is a peace-loving state. “People have already seen enough trouble-torn days in the state. The investigation is on and the guilty will be punished,” he said.

Calling the BJP a “communal party”, he said, “Now that the Bengal elections are over, they are turning to Punjab. They have themselves said that their next target is Punjab. That is how they garner votes by scaring people away. They should mend their ways. Punjab believes in world peace and in Sarbat Da Bhala. These vile acts will not work. Punjabis have always stood like a rock with the country.”

Continuing his attack on the BJP, he said, “It is in front of everyone. Whenever they go for elections in a state, they polarise by making people from different faiths fight. They are upset with the anti-sacrilege law. They had to create a wedge between people through sacrilege. Now nobody would be ready to desecrate as the law is very stringent. But they have to mend their ways.”

Election Commission should be answerable, says Mann

In response to a question, he said the sacrilege at Gutka Sahib near Mohali on Wednesday will be dealt with under the new sacrilege law. On another question about Mamata Banerjee saying she will not resign, he said, “They (the TMC) are feeling their mandate has been robbed. Their agents were beaten, and their workers were shooed away. The Election Commission is also being accused. The EC should not be on the other side. It should also look into this. The EC is an institution for everyone. It should answer the questions raised.”

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Mann undertook his Shukrana Yatra on Wednesday after paying obeisance at Sri Anandpur Sahib amid the backdrop of the two blasts. The back-to-back nature of the incidents, both near sensitive security installations, has raised serious questions about safety and preparedness. While no major casualties have been reported, investigations are underway, and security has been tightened across the state as agencies work to determine the cause and possible links behind the incidents.

Kanchan Vasdev
Kanchan Vasdev

Kanchan Vasdev is a Senior Assistant Editor in The Indian Express’ Punjab bureau. She is a highly experienced journalist with 22 years of expertise covering high-stakes politics, governance, and social issues in Northern India. Professional Background Role: Primary reporter covering the Punjab Chief Minister’s Office (CMO), government policies, and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leadership in the state. Experience: She previously worked with The Tribune and has played a key role in launching various city editions. Special Projects: Abandoned Brides: Authored a monograph on brides abandoned by NRIs as part of the Prabha Dutt Memorial Fellowship. Environment: Worked as a Centre for Science and Environment (CSE) fellow, focusing on the pollution levels in the Satluj river. Recent Notable Articles (Late 2025) Her recent reporting focuses on the legislative strategies and political maneuvers of the Bhagwant Mann-led Punjab government: 1. Legislative & Governance Standoffs "Punjab govt advances special Assembly session to pass resolution against VB-G RAM G Bill" (Dec 20, 2025): Reporting on the state's move to block the Centre's "Viksit Bharat" mission, which the state claims will undermine MGNREGA. "Punjab govt doubles down on special sessions, sixth in January" (Dec 19, 2025): Detailing the AAP government's use of special sessions as a legislative tool amid tensions with the Governor. "Punjab asks 'VIP teachers' working near Chandigarh to go back to border districts" (Dec 16, 2025): Reporting on CM Mann's move to end the practice of influential teachers avoiding postings in remote areas. 2. Political Analysis & Rural Polls "Punjab rural polls: Why Akalis are likened to dinosaurs in Punjab" (Dec 19, 2025): Analyzing CM Bhagwant Mann's rhetoric against the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) following local body elections. "AAP claims win in 78% Punjab zila parishads as counting continues" (Dec 18, 2025): Breaking down the results of the 2025 rural elections. "Rahul Gandhi and Sidhu alike, says Bhagwant Mann" (Dec 13, 2025): Covering the CM's critique of the Congress leadership. 3. Law Enforcement & Bureaucracy "Suspended Punjab IPS officer Ravjot Kaur Grewal awaits reinstatement" (Dec 10, 2025): Investigative reporting on the bureaucratic red tape involving the Election Commission and the state government. "Punjab declines to give parole to Amritpal Singh" (Nov 27, 2025): Detailing the state government's refusal to grant parole to the radical preacher and sitting MP. 4. Welfare & Economy "Punjab government's plan to add more freebies to 'atta-dal' scheme hits funds roadblock" (Dec 4, 2024): An analysis of the fiscal challenges facing the state's flagship food security program. "Mann leads Punjab delegation to Japan and South Korea for investor outreach" (Dec 2, 2025). Signature Beat Kanchan Vasdev is known for her insider access to Punjab's political executive. Her writing provides deep insights into how state policies are formulated and the friction points between the state government and central authorities. Her dual expertise in environment and law allows her to report on complex issues like the "Farmhouse Policy" (Dec 18, 2025) and river pollution with a unique policy-oriented lens. X (Twitter): @kanchan99 ... Read More

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