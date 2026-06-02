‘We are looking for him and his moustache, he is a paper tiger’: Bhagwant Mann targets Bikram Majithia over FIR

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In a sharp escalation of political rhetoric, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann Tuesday attacked Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) leader Bikram Singh Majithia for “absconding” after an FIR was registered against him in connection with the alleged storming of the Majitha police station.
“We are looking for him and his moustache. He calls himself Majhe da Jarnail (General of Majha); now, he should come forward. He is a paper tiger,” said Mann during a press conference at his residence in Chandigarh. Mann said that now that an FIR has been registered against Majithia, he has blamed others and run away.
Mann’s reference to Majithia’s moustaches stems from the SAD leader’s repeated remarks in videos, in which he twirled his moustaches, challenging the chief minister “to do his worst”.
“He should join the investigation. Lookout circular (LoC) has been issued so that he does not run away abroad. Gundagardi is in their blood. They were interfering with police work and spoiling records. The law will take its course,” he said.
Mann’s remarks came as the Punjab Police intensified a manhunt for the former minister. The police registered an FIR against Majithia and others for leading an unlawful mob that allegedly disrupted police work, damaged records, and tried to free a detainee. However, there was no official confirmation from Punjab Police officers, including the Director General of Police (DGP), on the lookout circular.
The incident occurred on May 30–June 1 at the Majitha police station. According to the Punjab Police, officers arrested one Jobanpreet Singh in connection with an earlier case. The police allege that while interrogating him, a large mob, reportedly comprising 50-60 Akali Dal supporters and allegedly led by Majithia, gathered outside the station around 11.30 am Sunday.
The police claimed the group forcibly entered the station, threatened officers with weapons, damaged case files and records, searched rooms, and attempted to snatch the detainee from custody.
The then Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Amritsar Rural, Sohail Mir, who has since been removed, stated that the mob entered the interrogation room and tried to pull Jobanpreet away, but the police, including the Station House Officer (SHO) and Deputy Superintendent of Police (SHO), intervened and returned him to the lockup.
An FIR was subsequently registered naming Majithia and five others for unlawful assembly, trespass, criminal intimidation, and related offences. Police described the act as a “pre-planned conspiracy”.
On Monday, the Punjab Police raided Majithia’s residence and other linked locations in Amritsar and Chandigarh. Additional raids and searches continued, with teams dispatched to arrest the named accused.
Akali Dal approached the Punjab and Haryana High Court, challenging the FIR and related police actions, alleging political vendetta and irregularities. On Sunday, the High Court issued notices to the Punjab DGP, Amritsar Rural SSP, and Majitha SHO. During Monday’s hearing, the state government sought time to file its reply, which the court granted until Tuesday, June 2, when the matter will be heard again.
Akali Dal leaders, including MP Harsimrat Kaur Badal, have condemned the case as “political vendetta” by the AAP government against Majithia, who is known for his vocal opposition. They highlighted alleged inconsistencies in police handling of similar incidents.
Majithia, often referred to as Majhe da Jarnail by supporters, has a history of high-profile legal battles, including a separate disproportionate assets case linked to alleged drug money laundering, but the current developments centre on the Majitha station incident.
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