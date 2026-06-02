‘We are looking for him and his moustache, he is a paper tiger’: Bhagwant Mann targets Bikram Majithia over FIR

In a sharp escalation of political rhetoric, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann Tuesday attacked Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) leader Bikram Singh Majithia for “absconding” after an FIR was registered against him in connection with the alleged storming of the Majitha police station.

“We are looking for him and his moustache. He calls himself Majhe da Jarnail (General of Majha); now, he should come forward. He is a paper tiger,” said Mann during a press conference at his residence in Chandigarh. Mann said that now that an FIR has been registered against Majithia, he has blamed others and run away.

Mann’s reference to Majithia’s moustaches stems from the SAD leader’s repeated remarks in videos, in which he twirled his moustaches, challenging the chief minister “to do his worst”.