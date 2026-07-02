Bhagwant Mann leaves for Bengaluru for detox programme amid Akal Takht row

Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann has been under scrutiny following the Akal Takht’s decision to declare him a ‘Guru dokhi’ (anti-Guru) and ‘Khalsa panth virodhi’ (anti-Khalsa community).

Written by: Kanchan Vasdev
2 min readChandigarhUpdated: Jul 2, 2026 09:44 AM IST
Bhagwant Mann Bengaluru detox programmePunjab CM Bhagwant Mann’s Bengaluru visit comes a day after he launched the Mawan Dhiyan Satkar Yojana, where the government credited financial aid to around 36 lakh women. (File Photo)
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Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann left for Bengaluru on Thursday morning for a four-day detox programme at a private wellness institute, days after facing censure from the Akal Takht over the controversy surrounding his video message responding to the Sikh temporal body’s criticism.

Sources said Mann boarded a flight at around 7.30 am and is expected to return after four days. “He is likely to come back on Monday. But he may extend his trip,” a source added.

Mann’s Bengaluru visit comes a day after he launched the Mawan Dhiyan Satkar Yojana from his home constituency of Dhuri, where the state government credited financial assistance to around 36 lakh women beneficiaries under its flagship welfare scheme.

The timing of the visit is significant as the chief minister has been under political and religious scrutiny following the Akal Takht’s decision to declare him a “Guru dokhi” (anti-Guru) and “Khalsa panth virodhi” (anti-Khalsa community). The censure came after a video in which Mann criticised the Akal Takht for its directions to Punjab legislators to amend the state’s anti-sacrilege law. The issue has since dominated Punjab’s political discourse, with Opposition parties stepping up attacks on the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government.

Also Read | Amid Punjab sacrilege video firestorm, why Bhagwant Mann is not on back foot

In 2022, a similar trip

This is not the first time Mann has gone for a detox programme. In October 2022, a few months after assuming office as chief minister, he had travelled to a private wellness facility in Bengaluru for a similar programme. The visit had come amid persistent speculation over his health and drinking habits after videos showing him appearing unwell during public engagements had triggered political attacks.

AAP had then maintained that the chief minister was undergoing a routine health check-up and detox programme. Mann later resumed official duties after returning and subsequently said publicly that he had given up alcohol.

Government sources maintained that the chief minister’s Bengaluru visit had been scheduled in advance and was unrelated to the political controversy.

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Kanchan Vasdev
Kanchan Vasdev

Kanchan Vasdev is a Senior Assistant Editor in The Indian Express’ Punjab bureau. She is a highly experienced journalist with 22 years of expertise covering high-stakes politics, governance, and social issues in Northern India. Professional Background Role: Primary reporter covering the Punjab Chief Minister’s Office (CMO), government policies, and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leadership in the state. Experience: She previously worked with The Tribune and has played a key role in launching various city editions. Special Projects: Abandoned Brides: Authored a monograph on brides abandoned by NRIs as part of the Prabha Dutt Memorial Fellowship. Environment: Worked as a Centre for Science and Environment (CSE) fellow, focusing on the pollution levels in the Satluj river. Recent Notable Articles (Late 2025) Her recent reporting focuses on the legislative strategies and political maneuvers of the Bhagwant Mann-led Punjab government: 1. Legislative & Governance Standoffs "Punjab govt advances special Assembly session to pass resolution against VB-G RAM G Bill" (Dec 20, 2025): Reporting on the state's move to block the Centre's "Viksit Bharat" mission, which the state claims will undermine MGNREGA. "Punjab govt doubles down on special sessions, sixth in January" (Dec 19, 2025): Detailing the AAP government's use of special sessions as a legislative tool amid tensions with the Governor. "Punjab asks 'VIP teachers' working near Chandigarh to go back to border districts" (Dec 16, 2025): Reporting on CM Mann's move to end the practice of influential teachers avoiding postings in remote areas. 2. Political Analysis & Rural Polls "Punjab rural polls: Why Akalis are likened to dinosaurs in Punjab" (Dec 19, 2025): Analyzing CM Bhagwant Mann's rhetoric against the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) following local body elections. "AAP claims win in 78% Punjab zila parishads as counting continues" (Dec 18, 2025): Breaking down the results of the 2025 rural elections. "Rahul Gandhi and Sidhu alike, says Bhagwant Mann" (Dec 13, 2025): Covering the CM's critique of the Congress leadership. 3. Law Enforcement & Bureaucracy "Suspended Punjab IPS officer Ravjot Kaur Grewal awaits reinstatement" (Dec 10, 2025): Investigative reporting on the bureaucratic red tape involving the Election Commission and the state government. "Punjab declines to give parole to Amritpal Singh" (Nov 27, 2025): Detailing the state government's refusal to grant parole to the radical preacher and sitting MP. 4. Welfare & Economy "Punjab government's plan to add more freebies to 'atta-dal' scheme hits funds roadblock" (Dec 4, 2024): An analysis of the fiscal challenges facing the state's flagship food security program. "Mann leads Punjab delegation to Japan and South Korea for investor outreach" (Dec 2, 2025). Signature Beat Kanchan Vasdev is known for her insider access to Punjab's political executive. Her writing provides deep insights into how state policies are formulated and the friction points between the state government and central authorities. Her dual expertise in environment and law allows her to report on complex issues like the "Farmhouse Policy" (Dec 18, 2025) and river pollution with a unique policy-oriented lens. X (Twitter): @kanchan99 ... Read More

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