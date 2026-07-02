Bhagwant Mann leaves for Bengaluru for detox programme amid Akal Takht row

Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann’s Bengaluru visit comes a day after he launched the Mawan Dhiyan Satkar Yojana, where the government credited financial aid to around 36 lakh women. (File Photo)

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann left for Bengaluru on Thursday morning for a four-day detox programme at a private wellness institute, days after facing censure from the Akal Takht over the controversy surrounding his video message responding to the Sikh temporal body’s criticism.

Sources said Mann boarded a flight at around 7.30 am and is expected to return after four days. “He is likely to come back on Monday. But he may extend his trip,” a source added.

Mann’s Bengaluru visit comes a day after he launched the Mawan Dhiyan Satkar Yojana from his home constituency of Dhuri, where the state government credited financial assistance to around 36 lakh women beneficiaries under its flagship welfare scheme.