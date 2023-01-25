Ahead of CM’s Bathinda visit, mazdoor union leader’s house raided

Ahead of Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann’s Bathinda visit on Republic Day to hoist the national flag, Bathinda police on Tuesday raided the house of Zora Singh Nasrali, president of Punjab Khet Mazdoor Union (PKMU), at Kotra Korianwala village. However, Nasrali wasn’t at home at the time.

It may be noted that Sanjha Mazdoor Morcha – a front of eight mazdoor unions of Punjab – had recently announced that it will show black flags to the Punjab CM on January 26 when Mann hoists the Tricolour in Bathinda.

PKMU general secretary Lachhman Singh Sewewala said, “As we gave this call, police have started raiding our houses. We strongly condemn this action. The AAP government is behaving the same way as the previous Congress and SAD governments, so what ‘badlaav’ (change) it (AAP) has brought? When it was in the Opposition, it used to support our dharnas. But now it (AAP) is upset about them.”

Condemning the police action, Nasrali said, “The CM had avoided to meet us all this while. When we announced to protest against the CM, the police raided my place.”