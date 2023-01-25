scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Jan 24, 2023
Advertisement

Ahead of CM’s Bathinda visit, mazdoor union leader’s house raided

PKMU general secretary Lachhman Singh Sewewala said, “As we gave this call, police have started raiding our houses.

It may be noted that Sanjha Mazdoor Morcha – a front of eight mazdoor unions of Punjab – had recently announced that it will show black flags to the Punjab CM on January 26 when Mann hoists the Tricolour in Bathinda. (Express Photo)
Listen to this article
Ahead of CM’s Bathinda visit, mazdoor union leader’s house raided
x
00:00
1x 1.5x 1.8x

Ahead of Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann’s Bathinda visit on Republic Day to hoist the national flag, Bathinda police on Tuesday raided the house of Zora Singh Nasrali, president of Punjab Khet Mazdoor Union (PKMU), at Kotra Korianwala village. However, Nasrali wasn’t at home at the time.

It may be noted that Sanjha Mazdoor Morcha – a front of eight mazdoor unions of Punjab – had recently announced that it will show black flags to the Punjab CM on January 26 when Mann hoists the Tricolour in Bathinda.

PKMU general secretary Lachhman Singh Sewewala said, “As we gave this call, police have started raiding our houses. We strongly condemn this action. The AAP government is behaving the same way as the previous Congress and SAD governments, so what ‘badlaav’ (change) it (AAP) has brought? When it was in the Opposition, it used to support our dharnas. But now it (AAP) is upset about them.”

More from Chandigarh

Condemning the police action, Nasrali said, “The CM had avoided to meet us all this while. When we announced to protest against the CM, the police raided my place.”

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Key- January 24, 2023: Know about Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose, Trans ...
UPSC Key- January 24, 2023: Know about Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose, Trans ...
Germany’s reluctance on tanks stems from its history and its politics
Germany’s reluctance on tanks stems from its history and its politics
Upendra Singh Kushwaha and Nitish Kumar: A long love-hate relationship
Upendra Singh Kushwaha and Nitish Kumar: A long love-hate relationship
For tech companies, years of easy money yield to hard times
For tech companies, years of easy money yield to hard times

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 25-01-2023 at 03:30 IST
Next Story

Rides out crisis after 2nd meeting in Delhi Industry gets relief till Sept 30 to put reflectors in new cycles

Follow us on Telegram Never miss a story from The Indian Express. Join our Telegram channel
Follow Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Jan 24: Latest News
Advertisement
close