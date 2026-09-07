Bhagwant Mann’s ‘absent’ message at Punjab-Haryana Chief Justice oath

Justice Ashwani Kumar Mishra took the oath as the Chief Justice of Punjab and Haryana High Court on Monday, a day after the Punjab cabinet passed a resolution demanding his “appointment and administration of oath… be put on hold”.
Punjab Governor Gulab Chand Kataria administered the oath of office to Justice Mishra at a ceremony at Lok Bhawan in Chandigarh. While Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini attended the ceremony, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann did not. Judges of the Punjab and Haryana High Court were present at the event.
On September 5, the Appointments Division of the Department of Justice under the Union Ministry of Law and Justice issued a formal notification, appointing Justice Mishra as Chief Justice of Punjab and Haryana High Court. The notification, issued under Article 217(1) of the Constitution, states that the President was pleased to appoint “Shri Justice Ashwani Kumar Mishra, Judge of the Punjab and Haryana High Court, to be the Chief Justice of the High Court of Punjab and Haryana with effect from the date he assumes charge of his office.”
In fact, the Centre asked Justice Mishra on June 1 to perform the duties of Chief Justice of the High Court following the appointment of Justice Sheel Nagu, then Chief Justice, as a Supreme Court judge.
Born in 1968, Justice Mishra graduated in Economics from Kirori Mal College in Delhi before completing his LL.B from Campus Law Centre, University of Delhi. He enrolled as an advocate in 1993, and primarily practised in civil, constitutional and service law. He was designated a Senior Advocate in 2013 and named an Additional Judge of the Allahabad High Court in 2014. He became a permanent Judge of the Allahabad High Court in 2016. Justice Mishra served at the Allahabad High Court until July 20, 2025. He was then transferred to the Punjab and Haryana High Court and joined the Bench on July 21, 2025.
Bhagwant Mann skipped the oath ceremony of the Punjab and Haryana High Court Chief Justice
A Punjab resolution
In a resolution passed at an emergency meeting Sunday evening, the Punjab government said that the Centre appointed Justice Mishra as Chief Justice without waiting for the state government’s views as required under the process for appointing High Court Judges. This, the resolution said, was “yet another instance” of the Centre “bypassing Punjab’s constitutional rights and established procedure”.
“This appointment has been made without obtaining the consent of the state government, thereby bypassing all Constitutional norms and set procedures,” it said in a statement. “The Cabinet resolved that the appointment and administration of oath should be put on hold until Punjab’s views are obtained and duly considered.”
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“Today, the Punjab Cabinet unanimously passed an important resolution against the continued assault on Punjab’s rights by the Central Government and the violation of constitutional norms. Appointing the new Chief Justice of the Punjab and Haryana High Court without obtaining the consent of the State Government is a direct violation of the prescribed procedures (Memorandum of Procedure) and constitutional norms,” Chief Minister and AAP leader Mann said on X.
The timeline
The Supreme Court Collegium recommended the appointment of four Chief Justices of High Courts, including Justice Mishra, on August 6. On August 12, the Centre sought the views of the Chief Ministers and Governors of the four states.
While the Memorandum of Procedure does not stipulate a time period for the states to reply, it is learnt that the consent for appointment of a Chief Justice is dealt with immediately. For appointment of High Court Judges, it takes four to six weeks for inputs from the Chief Minister. It is learnt that normally, the Secretary of the Department of Justice dials the Principal Secretary to the Chief Minister to facilitate the process. After a certain period, the Law Ministry deems that there was no objection from the state government.
It is learnt that the Law Ministry received inputs from Bihar, West Bengal and Maharashtra — the three other states concerned — immediately, but the delay by the Punjab Chief Minister held up the other appointments too. The appointments were notified on September 5.
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In August, a bench led by Justice Mishra, Acting Chief Justice of the Punjab and Haryana High Court, directed the Punjab government to clear pending instalments of dearness allowance and dearness relief owed to its employees and pensioners. The bench observed that the state continued to spend on advertisements and other discretionary items, but cited financial constraints to withhold dues to employees.
Jagpreet Singh Sandhu is a Senior Correspondent at The Indian Express, based in Chandigarh. He is a veteran reporter with over a decade of experience, specializing in legal, crime, and environmental reporting across the tri-city area (Chandigarh, Mohali, and Panchkula).
Professional Background
Core Beat: He primarily covers the Punjab and Haryana High Court, District Courts, CBI Courts, and Consumer Commissions. His legal reporting is known for breaking down complex judgments and tracking long-standing criminal cases.
Environmental Reporting: Jagpreet has become a key voice in reporting on the deteriorating air quality and weather patterns in the Punjab-Haryana region.
Crime & Technology: He frequently reports on cybercrime, digital arrest scams, and the intersection of technology and law enforcement, such as the development of citizen-centric policing apps.
Recent Notable Articles (Late 2025)
His late 2025 coverage has focused on significant judicial verdicts, major financial scams, and public health concerns:
1. Legal & CBI Court Verdicts
"12 years on, CBI court acquits Haryana judge, parents in wife’s death case" (Dec 17, 2025): Detailed coverage of the acquittal of a judicial officer in a high-profile dowry death case from 2013.
"‘Wicked & evil mind’: Court gives man 30-year term for kidnapping, sexually assaulting 8-year-old" (Dec 16, 2025): A report on a stern judgment from a Chandigarh district court in a POCSO case.
"Man acquitted in rape case after victim found ‘very happy’ in wedding reception" (Dec 9, 2025): Covering a unique legal observation regarding consensual relationships and age verification.
2. Investigative & Scams
"CBI registers FIR in Rs 1.14-cr Patient Welfare Grant scam at PGIMER" (Dec 19, 2025): An exposé on how funds meant for poor patients were siphoned off through forged documents and a photocopy shop inside the PGIMER campus.
"Month-long torture, Rs 85 lakh transfers: How ‘Innocence Certificate’ led to a ‘digital arrest’ of an elderly couple" (Dec 12, 2025): Detailing a sophisticated cyber fraud targeting senior citizens in Chandigarh.
3. Environment & Public Safety
"Panchkula air turns ‘very poor’, fourth worst in country" (Dec 22, 2025): Reporting on the sudden spike in pollution levels in Panchkula compared to neighbouring cities.
"Soon, you can snap that overspeeding car, and report to Chandigarh Police" (Dec 16, 2025): Breaking news on a new mobile application being developed to allow citizens to report traffic violations via geo-tagged photos.
4. Gangster Culture & Crime
"City Beautiful in the crosshairs of gangsters" (Dec 14, 2025): A feature analysis of how Chandigarh has increasingly become a staging ground for extortion and rivalries between gangster modules.
"Shooters wanted for Parry murder held by Delhi Police Special Cell" (Dec 18, 2025): Following the developments in a high-profile murder case in Chandigarh’s Sector 26.
Signature Style
Jagpreet is recognized for his tenacious follow-up on cold cases and his ability to report on courtroom drama with a focus on victim rights. His work often highlights administrative lapses, whether in the handling of patient welfare funds or the enforcement of environmental standards. ... Read More