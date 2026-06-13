Mann again: Kejriwal announces CM face, hints at early elections

AAP National Convenor Arvind Kejriwal, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann and AAP leader Manish Sisodia during a roadshow following the party's performance in Bhatinda Municipal Corporation Elections, in Bhatinda, Punjab. (@msisodia/X via PTI Photo)

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convener Arvind Kejriwal on Friday declared Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann as the party’s chief ministerial face for the next Assembly elections, while also hinting that the state polls could be advanced and held as early as November this year.

Addressing a roadshow in Bathinda organised to celebrate AAP’s victory in the Municipal Corporation elections, Kejriwal urged party workers to begin preparations immediately and rally behind Mann for a second consecutive term.

“Is baar sambhavnayein hain ki Vidhan Sabha chunav November mein ho sakte hain. Ab sirf chaar mahine bache hain. Aap sabko sirf ek kaam karna hai, Bhagwant Mann ko dobara CM banana hai (There is a possibility that Assembly elections may be held in November this year. Only four months are left. You all have to do just one thing — make Bhagwant Mann Chief Minister again),” Kejriwal said.