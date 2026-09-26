Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann calls a meeting on sacrilege Act on Sunday

The aim is to uphold the highest standard of Satkar and reverence for Sri Guru Granth Sahib, it said. (File Photo)

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann has called a meeting of the seven-member coordination committee constituted for the Jaagat Jot Sri Guru Granth Sahib Satkar (Amendment) Act, 2026, on September 27 at his residence in Chandigarh.

The committee will deliberate on the provisions of the Act and matters concerning its implementation, the official communication said. The aim is to uphold the highest standard of Satkar and reverence for Sri Guru Granth Sahib, it said.

In the communication, the Punjab Government said, the meeting will be held at 1.00 pm in Sector 2, Chandigarh.

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The committee comprises former Akal Takht jathedar Giani Raghbir Singh, Damdami Taksal chief Giani Harnam Singh Khalsa, Sant Baba Sewa Singh of Rampur Khera, retired justice Jaspal Singh, retired justice Gurbir Singh, retired IPS officer and former Punjab Public Service Commission (PPSC) chairman Jatinder Singh Aulakh, and law officer Preet Inder Pal Singh.