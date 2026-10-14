Bhagwant Mann calls review meeting on anti-drug drive, law and order on Oct 16

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Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann has called a review meeting on the state’s anti-drug campaign and law and order at the Punjab Police Academy (PPA), Phillaur, on October 16, with senior police officers, administrative secretaries and Deputy Commissioners directed to attend, as per an official communication issued Tuesday.
According to the communication issued by the General Administration Department, the meeting is scheduled from 10.30 am to 5 pm, subject to the Chief Minister’s approval and availability. The review will focus on the progress of the anti-drug campaign, implementation of key initiatives and coordination among departments.
This came on a day the Opposition parties slammed the Aam Aadmi Party government for deteriorating law and order situation, the immediate trigger being the killing of anti-drug activist Parvinder Singh Jhota in Mansa.
The meeting’s agenda includes a review of the 60-day hotspot campaign, coordination with district coordinators, and the functioning of village and ward defence committees. The e-rickshaw campaign, along with best practices and success stories from districts, will also be discussed.
The Director General of Police, police commissioners, DIGs, SSPs and DSPs have been asked to attend the meeting, along with senior officials from the departments of home affairs, transport, health, education, social security, rural development, sports, employment generation and local government.
All Deputy Commissioners have been directed to prepare district-wise presentations in coordination with police officers and other departments. These must detail identified drug hotspots and micro-plans for tackling them, action plans, progress over the preceding two weeks supported by verifiable data, and key challenges along with proposed solutions.
The government has also asked each department to nominate an official who has made a notable contribution to the anti-drug campaign for recognition. Departments have been directed to highlight their initiatives in drug prevention, awareness, rehabilitation, youth engagement, enforcement and community mobilisation.
All districts will be required to make presentations, with the government seeking updated data and coordinated action by the administration and police to assess the campaign’s progress.
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