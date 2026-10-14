Bhagwant Mann calls review meeting on anti-drug drive, law and order on Oct 16

All districts will be required to make presentations, with the government seeking updated data and coordinated action by the administration and police to assess the campaign’s progress.

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann has called a review meeting on the state’s anti-drug campaign and law and order at the Punjab Police Academy (PPA), Phillaur, on October 16, with senior police officers, administrative secretaries and Deputy Commissioners directed to attend, as per an official communication issued Tuesday.

According to the communication issued by the General Administration Department, the meeting is scheduled from 10.30 am to 5 pm, subject to the Chief Minister’s approval and availability. The review will focus on the progress of the anti-drug campaign, implementation of key initiatives and coordination among departments.

This came on a day the Opposition parties slammed the Aam Aadmi Party government for deteriorating law and order situation, the immediate trigger being the killing of anti-drug activist Parvinder Singh Jhota in Mansa.