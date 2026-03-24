‘Punjab Police capable’: CM Bhagwant Mann rejects Amit Shah’s offer for CBI probe into warehousing official’s suicide

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann Tuesday categorically rejected the Opposition’s demand for a Central Bureau of Investigation into the suicide of a Punjab State Warehousing Corporation (PSWC) official, asserting that the state police are fully equipped to handle the high-profile case. This was after Union Home Minister Amit Shah Monday said in Parliament that he was ready to transfer the probe to the Central agency.

The controversy follows the death of Gagandeep Singh Randhawa, a district manager at PWC, who allegedly ended his life after accusing Transport Minister Laljit Singh Bhullar of harassment. Bhullar was arrested Monday after resigning from the Cabinet.

Mann said, “A proper investigation will be conducted. The Punjab Police are capable of investigating. The minister has been arrested and the rest will be arrested. He will be produced in the court, and a remand will be taken.”

Responding to a media query, Mann said, “The investigation has been ordered to the chief secretary-level committee. Whatever comes out of the investigation, action will be taken as per the law. I also wrtote on X yesterday. The law is the same for everyone, whether they are a minister or an officer. We do not support anyone, we do not try to save anyone. For me, the entire Punjab is one family.”

Who resigned in the past, asks Mann

CM Mann used the occasion to question the track record of the Opposition and neighbouring states regarding CBI referrals.

Referring to the suicide of former ADGP of Haryana, Y Puran Kumar, he said, “However, if I quote similar examples, then an ADGP of Haryana had died by suicide. Has the investigation been given to the CBI? Then they just made do with the DGP transfer.”

“Similarly, a man set himself on fire under the bridge in front of the Patiala bus stand and died in front of the media. He named former Chief Minister Amarinder Singh and his aide Bharat Inder Singh Chahal. Which CBI had investigated him? And who had resigned?”

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He also recalled the murder of Kiranjit Kaur, who was killed in Mehal Kalan. “When was this case handed to CBI. When were her culprits punished? In 2021, a family ended their lives by blaming Amrinder Singh Raha Warring. The mother survived, the daughter and the father died, and a CBI investigation was ordered. Who resigned? A person, Sunil Kumar, died after blaming Amit Shah. When did he (Warring) and Amit Shah resign? When was the investigation launched?”

CM Mann said they value every life and assured that the government would take action, emphasising, “This is our duty, but everyone must follow it.”

While mocking the Opposition, he remarked that this situation brought them all together, saying, “I am very happy about it. They all sat in the same car. Raja Warring, Partap Bajwa, Sunil Jakhar, and Bikram Majithia were also calling out to each other. They came together only to oppose Bhagwant Mann. Otherwise, the law and order are under control. But they think that this is the only issue. We will get the investigation done. We will be with that family.”