‘Punjab Police capable’: CM Bhagwant Mann rejects Amit Shah’s offer for CBI probe into warehousing official’s suicide

CM Bhagwant Mann launched a counter-attack on the Opposition, questioning why they had not sought CBI probes in several other past cases.

Written by: Kanchan Vasdev
3 min readChandigarhUpdated: Mar 24, 2026 02:52 PM IST
Punjab CM Mann CBI probePunjab CM Bhagwant Mann (File photo).
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Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann Tuesday categorically rejected the Opposition’s demand for a Central Bureau of Investigation into the suicide of a Punjab State Warehousing Corporation (PSWC) official, asserting that the state police are fully equipped to handle the high-profile case. This was after Union Home Minister Amit Shah Monday said in Parliament that he was ready to transfer the probe to the Central agency.

The controversy follows the death of Gagandeep Singh Randhawa, a district manager at PWC, who allegedly ended his life after accusing Transport Minister Laljit Singh Bhullar of harassment. Bhullar was arrested Monday after resigning from the Cabinet.

Mann said, “A proper investigation will be conducted. The Punjab Police are capable of investigating. The minister has been arrested and the rest will be arrested. He will be produced in the court, and a remand will be taken.”

Responding to a media query, Mann said, “The investigation has been ordered to the chief secretary-level committee. Whatever comes out of the investigation, action will be taken as per the law. I also wrtote on X yesterday. The law is the same for everyone, whether they are a minister or an officer. We do not support anyone, we do not try to save anyone. For me, the entire Punjab is one family.”

Who resigned in the past, asks Mann

CM Mann used the occasion to question the track record of the Opposition and neighbouring states regarding CBI referrals.

Referring to the suicide of former ADGP of Haryana, Y Puran Kumar, he said, “However, if I quote similar examples, then an ADGP of Haryana had died by suicide. Has the investigation been given to the CBI? Then they just made do with the DGP transfer.”

“Similarly, a man set himself on fire under the bridge in front of the Patiala bus stand and died in front of the media. He named former Chief Minister Amarinder Singh and his aide Bharat Inder Singh Chahal. Which CBI had investigated him? And who had resigned?”

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He also recalled the murder of Kiranjit Kaur, who was killed in Mehal Kalan. “When was this case handed to CBI. When were her culprits punished? In 2021, a family ended their lives by blaming Amrinder Singh Raha Warring. The mother survived, the daughter and the father died, and a CBI investigation was ordered. Who resigned? A person, Sunil Kumar, died after blaming Amit Shah. When did he (Warring) and Amit Shah resign? When was the investigation launched?”

CM Mann said they value every life and assured that the government would take action, emphasising, “This is our duty, but everyone must follow it.”

While mocking the Opposition, he remarked that this situation brought them all together, saying, “I am very happy about it. They all sat in the same car. Raja Warring, Partap Bajwa, Sunil Jakhar, and Bikram Majithia were also calling out to each other. They came together only to oppose Bhagwant Mann. Otherwise, the law and order are under control. But they think that this is the only issue. We will get the investigation done. We will be with that family.”

Kanchan Vasdev
Kanchan Vasdev

Kanchan Vasdev is a Senior Assistant Editor in The Indian Express’ Punjab bureau. She is a highly experienced journalist with 22 years of expertise covering high-stakes politics, governance, and social issues in Northern India. Professional Background Role: Primary reporter covering the Punjab Chief Minister’s Office (CMO), government policies, and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leadership in the state. Experience: She previously worked with The Tribune and has played a key role in launching various city editions. Special Projects: Abandoned Brides: Authored a monograph on brides abandoned by NRIs as part of the Prabha Dutt Memorial Fellowship. Environment: Worked as a Centre for Science and Environment (CSE) fellow, focusing on the pollution levels in the Satluj river. Recent Notable Articles (Late 2025) Her recent reporting focuses on the legislative strategies and political maneuvers of the Bhagwant Mann-led Punjab government: 1. Legislative & Governance Standoffs "Punjab govt advances special Assembly session to pass resolution against VB-G RAM G Bill" (Dec 20, 2025): Reporting on the state's move to block the Centre's "Viksit Bharat" mission, which the state claims will undermine MGNREGA. "Punjab govt doubles down on special sessions, sixth in January" (Dec 19, 2025): Detailing the AAP government's use of special sessions as a legislative tool amid tensions with the Governor. "Punjab asks 'VIP teachers' working near Chandigarh to go back to border districts" (Dec 16, 2025): Reporting on CM Mann's move to end the practice of influential teachers avoiding postings in remote areas. 2. Political Analysis & Rural Polls "Punjab rural polls: Why Akalis are likened to dinosaurs in Punjab" (Dec 19, 2025): Analyzing CM Bhagwant Mann's rhetoric against the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) following local body elections. "AAP claims win in 78% Punjab zila parishads as counting continues" (Dec 18, 2025): Breaking down the results of the 2025 rural elections. "Rahul Gandhi and Sidhu alike, says Bhagwant Mann" (Dec 13, 2025): Covering the CM's critique of the Congress leadership. 3. Law Enforcement & Bureaucracy "Suspended Punjab IPS officer Ravjot Kaur Grewal awaits reinstatement" (Dec 10, 2025): Investigative reporting on the bureaucratic red tape involving the Election Commission and the state government. "Punjab declines to give parole to Amritpal Singh" (Nov 27, 2025): Detailing the state government's refusal to grant parole to the radical preacher and sitting MP. 4. Welfare & Economy "Punjab government's plan to add more freebies to 'atta-dal' scheme hits funds roadblock" (Dec 4, 2024): An analysis of the fiscal challenges facing the state's flagship food security program. "Mann leads Punjab delegation to Japan and South Korea for investor outreach" (Dec 2, 2025). Signature Beat Kanchan Vasdev is known for her insider access to Punjab's political executive. Her writing provides deep insights into how state policies are formulated and the friction points between the state government and central authorities. Her dual expertise in environment and law allows her to report on complex issues like the "Farmhouse Policy" (Dec 18, 2025) and river pollution with a unique policy-oriented lens. X (Twitter): @kanchan99 ... Read More

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