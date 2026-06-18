Barnala to Mann: Long line of leaders censured by Akal Takht

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann may be facing one of the biggest religious censures of his political career—but he’s not the first to find himself in the crosshairs of the Akal Takht.

The Sikh clergy’s declaration this week that Mann was a “Guru dokhi” (anti-Guru) and “Khalsa panth virodhi” (anti-Khalsa panth) over a controversial viral video has revived memories of several confrontations between Punjab’s political leadership and the highest temporal seat of Sikhs. In the past, chief ministers, former chief ministers, and even a former President have had to explain themselves before the Akal Takht.

The latest controversy erupted after Akal Takht Jathedar Giani Kuldeep Singh Gargaj cited forensic reports to claim that a viral video allegedly showing Mann in an objectionable act was authentic and not AI-generated. The clergy called upon the Sikh community to socially distance itself from Mann, who rejected the charge.

Leaders in the line of fire

Such clashes have precedence in Punjab’s political history. Former chief minister Surjit Singh Barnala appeared before the Akal Takht in May 1986 after the police entered the Golden Temple complex, recalled Dr Amarjit Singh, former professor and director, Centre on Studies in Sri Guru Granth Sahib of the Department of Guru Nanak Studies, at Guru Nanak Dev University, Amritsar

“On May 17, 1986, the Sikh clergy awarded him tankhaiya (guilty of violating the Sikh religious code) and directed him to perform religious service. The confrontation deepened over the following months,” Dr Amarjit Singh recalled.

“On February 11, 1987, while still serving as chief minister, Barnala was excommunicated after refusing to comply with directives issued by Sikh high priests. He initially defied the Akal Takht, but five years later, in 1988, he underwent the atonement by cleaning shoes, sweeping floors at the Golden Temple, and wearing a sign of repentance, a placard around his neck to be pardoned,” he added.

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Another towering figure to face Akal Takht scrutiny was former President Giani Zail Singh. He was held accountable by sections of the Sikh clergy for events surrounding Operation Blue Star—the Army operation to flush out militants from the Golden Temple—in 1984. Zail Singh appeared before the Akal Takht and sought forgiveness.

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Former Union home minister Buta Singh was also excommunicated from the Sikh panth in April 1985 for his role in getting Buddha Dal leader Nihang Baba Santa Singh involved in the reconstruction of Sri Akal Takht, with government funding. The Sikh community did not want any government hand in the reconstruction of the Akal Takht. To return to the Sikh fold, he publicly surrendered to the Akal Takht in 1994.

Badal vs the Akal Takht

The Akal Takht summoned former chief minister Parkash Singh Badal in 1979 over issues linked to the aftermath of the Sikh-Nirankari conflict. Two decades later, in 1999, his political camp faced its most significant confrontation with the Takht during celebrations marking 300 years of the creation of the Khalsa.

The year saw an intense power struggle between Badal and Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) president Gurcharan Singh Tohra. At the centre of the storm was Akal Takht Jathedar Bhai Ranjit Singh, who tried to mediate between the rival camps while asserting the Takht’s autonomy.

As differences sharpened, the dispute escalated into a battle over control of Panthic institutions and the organisation of the historic Khalsa tercentenary celebrations. In February 1999, an SGPC executive dominated by Badal loyalists suspended Bhai Ranjit Singh as Akal Takht Jathedar, triggering outrage among several Sikh groups and exposing deep fissures within the Panth.

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Strained ties with the Badals

Years later, the relationship between the Badals and the Akal Takht came under strain again over controversies linked to sacrilege incidents and the controversial pardon granted to Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim in 2015.

In 2024, Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) president Sukhbir Singh Badal was declared tankhaiya for decisions taken during his government’s tenure. He later performed sewa at the Golden Temple, while the Akal Takht also withdrew the Fakhr-e-Qaum honour conferred on Parkash Singh Badal.

In Mann’s case, the timing is crucial. The declaration came days after Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convener Arvind Kejriwal launched the party’s Assembly election campaign and reiterated that Mann would remain the chief ministerial face.