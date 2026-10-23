‘They take revenge’: Punjab CM Mann links airport fine to CEC Gyanesh Kumar’s brother

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann Friday linked the controversy over the Rs 50,000 penalty imposed on him at Delhi airport after his return from France to Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar’s family, pointing out that Kumar’s brother, Manish Kumar, heads the Delhi Customs Zone.

Speaking in the Punjab Assembly during the discussion on a resolution against alleged deletion of voters from electoral rolls, Mann recounted being detained at Delhi airport despite Customs officials finding nothing amiss in his luggage.

“They made me sit for two hours. They kept saying they wanted to check my luggage. They could not find anything. The head of Customs is the brother of Gyanesh Kumar,” Mann said.