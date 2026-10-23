‘They take revenge’: Punjab CM Mann links airport fine to CEC Gyanesh Kumar’s brother

Mann also mentioned Medha Roopam, Gyanesh Kumar’s daughter and Noida District Magistrate, without naming her.

Written by: Kanchan Vasdev
4 min readUpdated: Oct 23, 2026 04:16 PM IST
Bhagwant Mann, Bhagwant Mann airport penalty, Bhagwant Mann Delhi airport, Bhagwant Mann Customs penalty, Rs 50,000 penalty Mann, Gyanesh Kumar brother Customs, Manish Kumar Delhi Customs, Bhagwant Mann France trip, Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann, Gyanesh Kumar family, Kartarpur Sahib corridor, Chief Election Commissioner, Indian express news, Punjab news, Bhagwant Mann newsMann's latest remarks came amid the AAP’s allegations that he was deliberately harassed at the Delhi airport. (File image)
Make us preferred source on Google

AI Narration

AI Narration

This audio is AI generated.

मूल अंग्रेजी लेख का निम्न अनुवाद AI द्वारा किया गया है। AI द्वारा अनूदित लेखों में त्रुटि हो सकती है। किसी भी शंका या स्पष्टीकरण के लिए मूल अंग्रेजी लेख देखें।

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann Friday linked the controversy over the Rs 50,000 penalty imposed on him at Delhi airport after his return from France to Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar’s family, pointing out that Kumar’s brother, Manish Kumar, heads the Delhi Customs Zone.

Speaking in the Punjab Assembly during the discussion on a resolution against alleged deletion of voters from electoral rolls, Mann recounted being detained at Delhi airport despite Customs officials finding nothing amiss in his luggage.

“They made me sit for two hours. They kept saying they wanted to check my luggage. They could not find anything. The head of Customs is the brother of Gyanesh Kumar,” Mann said.

Story continues below. Subscribe to see fewer ads.
Also Read | At Delhi airport, Punjab CM Mann’s ‘daily-use’ items trigger customs inspection

“When I was told that I could leave, the officers came back and said that there was a lot of pressure on them, and therefore they would have to issue a challan,” he added.

The chief minister also mentioned Medha Roopam, Gyanesh Kumar’s daughter and Noida District Magistrate, without naming her. “His daughter had booked a 16-year-old girl in Noida and arrested her. The Supreme Court had pulled her up for booking a minor.”

Earlier, while speaking to reporters outside the Punjab Assembly, Mann alleged that the action was an attempt to settle scores. “Whenever they get an opportunity, they take revenge,” he said.

Also Read | UK, Israel, Netherlands, Japan: Bhagwant Mann trips that never happened

The chief minister had travelled to Paris to promote Punjab’s agricultural and food-processing products at the SIAL international food trade fair. The visit had followed an order of the Punjab and Haryana High Court allowing him to travel after the Centre denied political clearance.

Story continues below this ad

The latest remarks came amid the AAP’s allegations that Mann was deliberately harassed at the airport.

His France trip had become a political flashpoint after the Centre denied clearance and he approached the High Court. The subsequent customs action on his return triggered another confrontation between the AAP and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), with the ruling party alleging that the chief minister had been humiliated.

Invite to Pakistan

He also said Pakistani Punjabi poet Baba Bashir Husain Najmi had invited him to attend the World Punjabi Conference in Lahore on November 27, and that he would like to attend if permitted.

“I told him, I am not being allowed to go towards France; how will they let me go to Pakistan?” Mann said, referring to the recent episode in which the Centre denied him permission for overseas visits.

Story continues below this ad

Mann added that Punjabi writers and poets from India were expected to travel to Pakistan.

Also Read | Blocked by Centre, cleared by court: Bhagwant Mann set for trip to France

Mann also said he wanted the Kartarpur Sahib corridor to open so members of the entire Punjab Vidhan Sabha, including those in the Opposition, could visit the shrine together.

“I want the entire Vidhan Sabha, under your guidance, to go to Kartarpur Sahib if the corridor opens, and pay obeisance there,” he said, addressing Speaker Kultar Sandhwan.

Referring to the shrine’s significance, Mann said Guru Nanak Dev spent 16 years there, engaged in devotional singing and earning an honest livelihood.

Story continues below this ad

The Kartarpur corridor, which connects Dera Baba Nanak in Gurdaspur district with Gurdwara Darbar Sahib in Pakistan, was opened in November 2019 to facilitate pilgrimages by Indian devotees. Its operation and access arrangements are governed by an agreement between India and Pakistan.

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Kanchan Vasdev
Kanchan Vasdev

Kanchan Vasdev is a Senior Assistant Editor in The Indian Express’ Punjab bureau. She is a highly experienced journalist with 22 years of expertise covering high-stakes politics, governance, and social issues in Northern India. Professional Background Role: Primary reporter covering the Punjab Chief Minister’s Office (CMO), government policies, and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leadership in the state. Experience: She previously worked with The Tribune and has played a key role in launching various city editions. Special Projects: Abandoned Brides: Authored a monograph on brides abandoned by NRIs as part of the Prabha Dutt Memorial Fellowship. Environment: Worked as a Centre for Science and Environment (CSE) fellow, focusing on the pollution levels in the Satluj river. Recent Notable Articles (Late 2025) Her recent reporting focuses on the legislative strategies and political maneuvers of the Bhagwant Mann-led Punjab government: 1. Legislative & Governance Standoffs "Punjab govt advances special Assembly session to pass resolution against VB-G RAM G Bill" (Dec 20, 2025): Reporting on the state's move to block the Centre's "Viksit Bharat" mission, which the state claims will undermine MGNREGA. "Punjab govt doubles down on special sessions, sixth in January" (Dec 19, 2025): Detailing the AAP government's use of special sessions as a legislative tool amid tensions with the Governor. "Punjab asks 'VIP teachers' working near Chandigarh to go back to border districts" (Dec 16, 2025): Reporting on CM Mann's move to end the practice of influential teachers avoiding postings in remote areas. 2. Political Analysis & Rural Polls "Punjab rural polls: Why Akalis are likened to dinosaurs in Punjab" (Dec 19, 2025): Analyzing CM Bhagwant Mann's rhetoric against the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) following local body elections. "AAP claims win in 78% Punjab zila parishads as counting continues" (Dec 18, 2025): Breaking down the results of the 2025 rural elections. "Rahul Gandhi and Sidhu alike, says Bhagwant Mann" (Dec 13, 2025): Covering the CM's critique of the Congress leadership. 3. Law Enforcement & Bureaucracy "Suspended Punjab IPS officer Ravjot Kaur Grewal awaits reinstatement" (Dec 10, 2025): Investigative reporting on the bureaucratic red tape involving the Election Commission and the state government. "Punjab declines to give parole to Amritpal Singh" (Nov 27, 2025): Detailing the state government's refusal to grant parole to the radical preacher and sitting MP. 4. Welfare & Economy "Punjab government's plan to add more freebies to 'atta-dal' scheme hits funds roadblock" (Dec 4, 2024): An analysis of the fiscal challenges facing the state's flagship food security program. "Mann leads Punjab delegation to Japan and South Korea for investor outreach" (Dec 2, 2025). Signature Beat Kanchan Vasdev is known for her insider access to Punjab's political executive. Her writing provides deep insights into how state policies are formulated and the friction points between the state government and central authorities. Her dual expertise in environment and law allows her to report on complex issues like the "Farmhouse Policy" (Dec 18, 2025) and river pollution with a unique policy-oriented lens. X (Twitter): @kanchan99 ... Read More

 

Advertisement
Loading Recommendations...
Oct 23: Latest News
Advertisement
Live Blog
Advertisement
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments