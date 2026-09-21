Mann da Munafa: Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann launches 2027 door-to-door campaign from Dhuri

Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann launched the AAP’s door-to-door election campaign for 2027 assembly polls from his constituency Dhuri, in his home district Sangrur, Sunday.

On Saturday, the party in Ludhiana had launched the pamphlets, listing the guarantees fulfilled by the AAP government in five years, and a “chargesheet” against the previous SAD-BJP and Congress governments. These pamphlets will be distributed in the month-long drive till October 20 across the state, with AAP leaders moving door to door.

The party on Sunday said that CM Mann was “taking the AAP government’s four-and-a-half-year report card directly to people’s homes” and placing ‘Mann Da Munafa’ (benefits of having Mann as their CM) at the centre of its campaign narrative. Mann said every family was receiving an annual benefit of Rs 1.82 lakh through initiatives including free electricity, healthcare, education and Mawan Dheeyan Satkar Yojna (monthly financial assistance to women).

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Mann said that AAP would go to every household with its record of work from 2022 and keep the campaign positive, focused on what the government has delivered for Punjab. He said the AAP would seek people’s support on the strength of work delivered on the ground, while questioning the Opposition over its record and the issue of drugs.

Mann Sunday went door-to-door in Dhuri, meeting families and interacting with people.

In 2022 assembly polls, Mann had defeated Congress’s Dalvir Singh Goldy by over 58000 votes from Dhuri.

Mann stated on X: “Today, I began the party’s door-to-door campaign from my constituency, Dhuri. We will go to every household with the report card of the work our government has done for Punjab over the past four and a half years. We have implemented all the guarantees we made in 2022 on the ground. With facilities such as free electricity, better schools and Aam Aadmi Clinics, every family is now saving around Rs 15,000 per month. We have delivered on our promises, which is why we are coming before you today with our heads held high.”

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Mann said, “Every family in Punjab is today benefiting by Rs 1.82 lakh annually from the initiatives rolled out by our government. This is not an abstract figure. It represents the money that a household no longer has to take out of its own pocket for electricity, healthcare, education and other essential services. I want every family to sit down and calculate for itself how much it is saving every month. That is the real meaning of ‘Mann Da Munafa’.”

Mann said, “For decades, the people of Punjab paid taxes without receiving facilities in proportion to what they contributed. Our government is working to close that gap by directing resources towards households rather than privilege. ‘Mann Da Munafa’ is a simple question for every family: how much better off is your household today than it was before? Calculate what you save every month, and that answer will speak louder than any campaign speech.”

Meanwhile, local Congress face Goldy, who was defeated by Mann from Dhuri in 2022, claimed that he was detained by the police and not allowed to meet Mann on Sunday. Goldy in 2024 had shifted to ruling AAP, but returned to Congress within months.

In multiple posts on his official Facebook page, Goldy had announced Saturday that he would reach the venue of CM’s programmes to “question him” over some constituency-related issues.

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Goldy said that police reached his house to stop him from leaving the house, and he was house-arrested. However, he somehow managed to evade the police, and reached the Dhura village, where Mann was meeting people. Goldy drove to the village on his bike and did FB live. However, he said that police detained him when he reached there and he was not allowed to ask questions from the CM.

“Why are you so scared of questions Mr Mann?,” questioned Goldy on Facebook, and further claimed that even his live videos were “blocked from public viewing” by the state government. “Why are you so scared Mr Mann? What the hell would have happened had you given me just 5 minutes and I had asked some questions?,” said Goldy. “Till today, the entire Punjab has not such level of control by any government, from media to everything else.. even the media was not allowed to ask questions today,” said Goldy.