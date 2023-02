A close accomplice of Gangster Jaggu Bhagwanpuria, Vishal Verma, was arrested with nine pistols and 20 live cartridges by Ropar police here on Saturday.

Ropar SSP Vivek Sheel Soni said that a special campaign was conducted against anti-social elements.

He said Verma had planned to carry out serious crimes in Punjab and had also supplied weapons on a large scale earlier but he had escaped from the custody of Hoshiarpur police.