Bhagavad Gita is major source of inspiration for youth: Khattar

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar Friday said that Bhagavad Gita is a major source of inspiration for the youth as “inculcates moral values in them so that they could contribute effectively in the nation building”.

Khattar was speaking at the Global Gita Chanting programme, organised as part of International Gita Mahotsav-2020, through video conference. On the occasion, 55,000 students of different schools across the state collectively recited 18 verses (one each from 18 chapters of Bhagavad Gita).

“Today, is unique in many ways as we are not only celebrating International Gita Mahotsav but also the birth anniversaries of two great personalities Pt. Madan Mohan Malaviya and former PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee. Apart from this, people are also celebrating Christmas today,” he said.

The CM added that Gita has its own relevance as the positive energy and vibes emanating from the shlokas of Gita put a positive impact on the mind of the youth and assist them in choosing the right path in their lives.

He said, “Various great personalities who have participated in the freedom movement of the country like Mahatma Gandhi, Vallabh Bhai Patel, Neta Ji Subhash Chandra Bose also followed the teachings of Gita in their life…The teachings of this Holy Scripture are equally relevant in the prevailing modern times.”

Talking about the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic, Khattar said, “Due to Covid-19 situation, this year International Gita Mahotsav is being organised through digital medium so that we could achieve the objective of disseminating the teachings of Bhagavad Gita in every corner of the world.”

The CM informed that the incumbent state government has established Maharishi Valmiki Sanskrit University at Mundri in district Kaithal to further promote Sanskrit language in the state and to transcribe various religious texts in an easy language so that people could be benefited from the same.