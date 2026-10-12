Congress flags Bhagat Singh photo in Ludhiana SIR voter roll; EC calls claim misleading

The Congress Sunday said that the photograph of freedom fighter Bhagat Singh, who was hanged to death by the British in 1931, was put against the name of a voter in the SIR draft rolls of Ludhiana district.

However, denying the claim, the Ludhiana district election office said that the claim was “misleading”, and that the incorrect image was in fact “corrected” during the SIR.

Punjab state electoral office is set to publish the final voter rolls on Monday following the SIR exercise. The draft rolls were published on August 13.

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Sanjay Talwar, Ludhiana Congress district president (urban) and former MLA from Ludhiana East, said that “there was a suspected discrepancy in the voter list for Booth No 38 of the East constituency, where the photograph of Shaheed-e-Azam Sardar Bhagat Singh appears instead of the actual voter’s photograph at serial number 422. Additionally, issues regarding incorrect photographs have come to light at serial numbers 5, 69, 397, 410, 747, 750, 983, and 990.”