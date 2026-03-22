Beyond a martyr: British academic uncovers Lahore archive revealing Bhagat Singh as a global intellectual

On the eve of Bhagat Singh’s martyrdom anniversary, a renewed call to reclaim his intellectual and political legacy has emerged from an unlikely archive on the other side of the border.

Satvinder Singh Juss, a professor of law at King’s College London and a barrister at Gray’s Inn, has spent years examining a cache of documents in Lahore that remain largely inaccessible to Indian scholars. His work, carried out between 2017 and 2019, uncovered not 30 but 65 archival records linked to Bhagat Singh and his revolutionary contemporaries.

Juss’s journey into this forgotten archive began, as many good stories do, with a stray article. Nearly a decade ago, Prof Chaman Lal, a renowned Indian academic and leading authority on the life of Bhagat Singh, wrote about a parallel stream of the freedom struggle that was quietly fading from public memory. While the Congress movement under Mahatma Gandhi dominated the narrative, the revolutionary tradition, with its sharper, more radical edge, was being reduced to a footnote. Lal had pointed to about 30 documents lying in Pakistan, out of reach for Indian scholars.

For Juss, the question was simple: why not go and see them?

Taking advantage of his British passport, Juss travelled to Pakistan and sought access to the archives. “To my surprise, they were completely open,” he recalled, contrasting the experience with what he described as a lingering “colonial mentality” in the subcontinent that restricts access to knowledge. At the Lahore archives, officials facilitated his work, allowing him to examine each document systematically.

Intellectual depth, global influences

For Juss, the significance of Bhagat Singh lies not merely in his martyrdom but in his intellectual depth and global influences.

There is a tendency, Juss says, to freeze Bhagat Singh in a single frame: the young martyr, the defiant face, the noose. It is a powerful image, but also a limiting one. Lost in the telling are the ideas. The influences. The restless, searching mind of a 23-year-old who was reading as much as he was resisting.

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He points to the revolutionary’s engagement with international currents, from the Irish republican hunger strikes to the Russian Revolution, which shaped his vision of a radically egalitarian society.

“He is often reduced to a symbol of sacrifice,” Juss says, “but his political ideas are overlooked.” These included universal education, the abolition of caste hierarchies, gender equality, and an uncompromising commitment to a united, secular India.

The archives, he argues, are crucial to recovering this dimension. Scholars familiar with the material say the documents contain correspondence, notes, and administrative records that can deepen understanding of Bhagat Singh’s ideological evolution and organisational networks.

The issue, however, is not merely academic. Juss frames it as a question of historical ownership. “Do you own your history?” he asks.

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Foresight on communal divisions

Because if Bhagat Singh belongs to both India and Pakistan, he also sits uncomfortably within both. In Pakistan, his identity as a non-Muslim complicates his place in the national narrative. In India, his more radical ideas, such as his atheism, his critique of entrenched hierarchies, and his insistence on structural change rather than a mere transfer of power, are often softened, if not sidestepped.

Juss also highlights the revolutionary’s foresight on communal divisions, noting that he and his associates had anticipated the dangers of religious polarisation well before Partition. That vision, he suggests, makes Bhagat Singh a rare unifying figure in a region still marked by historical fault lines.

Efforts are now underway among academics to push for greater access to the Lahore archives, either through digitisation or bilateral arrangements. Prof Chaman Lal has long advocated for the retrieval or sharing of these documents, arguing that they are indispensable to constructing a fuller, evidence-based account of the freedom struggle.

For Juss, the stakes extend beyond historiography. “We risk turning him into a footnote,” he said, echoing concerns voiced as early as the 1950s. “This is not just about remembering a martyr. It is about understanding a thinker whose ideas remain unfinished business.”