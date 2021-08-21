Bhabhatron-II Cobalt-60 Teletherapy machine for cancer treatment now at PGI

THE Bhabhatron-II TAW Cobalt-60 Teletherapy machine, a 100 per cent indigenous unit, has now been introduced at the PGI, Chandigarh.

A joint venture of Radiological Physics and Advisory Division (Bhabha Atomic Research Centre), and Panacea Medical Technology of Bangalore, the unit is highly effective for delivering radiotherapy to cancer patients.

It retains the advantages of Cobalt-60 machines with additional features of a paperless record, improved treatment accuracy, efficacy, and safety, and very little downtime, permitting 60-70 treatments daily without unscheduled breaks.

It is highly cost-effective compared to imported versions of Cobalt-60 teletherapy units and costs 75 per cent less than low energy linear accelerators currently available, thus, allowing its wider application for cancer therapy.

Its versatility allows treatment of cancer in different sites — like the brain, head and neck, breast, extremities, palliative therapies — and has been widely accepted as an efficient treatment modality among various cancer centres in India and abroad.

The Department of Radiotherapy at PGI caters to cancer patients from across Northern India, treating 250-300 patients with radiotherapy daily and the installation and clinical use of Bhabhatron II will allow more patients to receive affordable and quality treatment in a timely manner, affirming the institute’s commitment to cancer control.

Nearly 70 per cent cancer patients require radiotherapy at some point in the disease course, either for cure or symptomatic relief. The availability of different modalities under one roof, says Prof.

Sushmita Ghoshal, Head of Radiotherapy, allows the Department to triage and individualise treatment specifications according to patient and disease requirement, be it large field treatments, for example, in head and neck, gynaecological or breast cancers that constitute the larger proportion of cancer load, or highly focused small field modulated or radiosurgical treatments. This, adds the doctor, has helped curtail the waiting time to less than two weeks.