Chandigarh: Combination of underpass, overpass can de-congest Tribune chowk, says engineer

A model of the alternative proposal for the Tribune flyover. (Express)

A retired Chief engineer with Punjab stated that just a combination of an underpass and an overpass can be the key to solving the problem of traffic congestion at the Tribune chowk.

The engineer, Jagmohan Nagi, presented a cost effective alternative to the Tribune flyover with a proper model to the administration. Nagi presented how the problem can be solved with just ten feet height above and below the ground.

The method also ensures that no harm is done to the environment. Nagi, while speaking to Chandigarh Newsline, said, “The present design of the Tribune Chowk Flyover has major objections of creating a visually high barrier, still using a roundabout with traffic control lights and transferring the problem of one junction to the other junction.”

The engineer added that “These objections can be tackled by an alternate design concept which is only ten feet above and ten feet below the existing road level which can easily blend into the environment. Each traffic lane, including the right turning traffic lane has its own separate independent route without the need of any traffic control lights according to this concept.”

According to him, the concept can be modified as per site conditions and site spaces. “It can be made compliant with the MORTH and NHAI guidelines. The concept is expected to have lesser interference with the green areas which can reduce the number of trees to be cut. It can be adopted at any similar location in the Tricity,” he said.

Even as scores of alternatives have poured in, most residents and architects have suggested that there has to be a comprehensive mobility plan in the city. Chandigarh being a smart city should look at smart traffic unlike other cities which have built flyover leading to chaos.

The pubic hearing was held on Monday on the directions of the Punjab and Haryana High court which had asked UT to know public sentiments. The UT Administration has got over 80 participants of which most of the architects have given alternatives to solve the chaos at the Tribune roundabout.

The flyover at this point has been proposed at a cost of Rs 184 crore.

