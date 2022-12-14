Between Speaker, CM’s meetings, officials skip one called by former, now face privilege notice

With Punjab CHIEF Minister Bhagwant Mann and Speaker Kultar Singh Sandhwan holding parallel meetings in Chief Minister’s Office and Vidhan Sabha respectively Tuesday, some officials who were called by both and ended up skipping the latter, are now facing privilege notices.

While Sandhwan had called a meeting of the industrialists, ministers and officials to discuss the problems being faced by the industry in the state at 11 am, Mann also held marathon meetings in his office on second floor of Punjab Civil Secretariat around that time. It is rare for the CM to hold meetings at CMO as they are usually held at his official residence. On Tuesday, the CM had summoned almost all the senior officials of all departments to hold reviews.

As the CM was in the secretariat, the officials, who were also called by the Speaker chose to send their representatives to attend the latter’s meeting.

Things took a turn when Congress MLA and an industrialist Rana Gurjit Singh told the Speaker that the meeting should be taken seriously by the officers. He told the Speaker that it was only due to the “disinterest” of the officials that such issues were not taken seriously. The Speaker got upset and directed the Vidhan Sabha Secretary to issue notices to the officers.

Speaker Sandhwan told The Indian Express that he has asked the Vidhan Sabha Secretariat to issue privilege notice to the officers, who skipped the meeting. He refused to name the officials.

“We are just issuing notices to them. We will see what they reply. If their reply is not satisfactory then the matter would be handed over to the privilege committee,” said Sandhwan.

He said he was not holding any parallel meeting. “I had called this meeting two days ago.” He also said that it was not a policy meeting but was called to sensitise the legislators about the problems being faced by the industry. “The trigger point was that Punjab government’s most of the purchases are done from the Centre’s GeM (Government e Marketplace) portal while in Haryana and Himachal Pradesh, preference was given to the goods manufactured in their states. We want the Punjab government officials also to give preference to the goods manufactured by our industry,” Sandhwan said.

He added that this was the first meeting of any department. “We will hold meetings of all the departments from now on,” he added.

The meeting was attended by Director (Industries) C Sibin and Special Secretary (Finance) Mohd Tayyab. They represented Principal Secretary (Industries), and Principal Secretary ( Finance), respectively. Secretary, Employment Generation had also sent his representative.

An official, who skipped Sandhwan’s meeting, said that he had not received any notice yet. “I will reply that the CM had called most of the administrative secretaries for his meeting. It was difficult to ignore that,” he said.

The Speaker’s communication for the meeting stated that it was to discuss issues raised by the industry before the policy was formulated. A few days ago, Mann had also held a meeting with the industry honchos for the formulation of industrial policy. The communication to be present for the meeting was sent to Principal Secretary, Finance, Principal Secretary Industries, Secretary, Employment Generation, Director, Industries, Controller of Stores.

Besides, Finance Minister Harpal Cheema, Investment Promotion minister Anmol Gagan Mann, Jai Krishan Rouri, Deputy Speaker, MLAs including Amit Rattan Kotfatta, Ajitpal Singh Kohli, Balbir Singh, Gurinder Singh Garry Barring, Ashok Prashar, Gurpreet Bassi, Neena Mittal, Manwinder Singh Giaspura, Rana Gurjit Singh, Kulwant Singh, Amritpal Singh Sukhanand, Daljit Singh Grewal, Tarunpreet Singh Sond, Aviary Henry Junior, Sandeep Jakhar, Sukhwinder Kumar Sukhi and Ashwani Kumar Sharma were also called. Industrialists including Rajinder Gupta, Vice chairman, Punjab Planning Commission, Pankaj M Munjal, chairman Hero Motors, LD Mittal, chairman Sonalika group were also called for the meeting.