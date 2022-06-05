‘Betrayed’ Warring dares Sunil Jakhar to make nephew leave MLA post, join BJP

After four former Congress ministers switched over to BJP on Saturday, Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee (PPCC) chief Amrinder Singh Raja Warring dared his predecessor Sunil Jakhar to make his nephew resign from his MLA post and join the saffron party if Jakhar considers himself a “big leader”.

Talking to The Indian Express, Warring said, “If Jakhar feels he is a big and popular leader, he should make his nephew Sandeep Jakhar resign as MLA from Abohar and join the BJP. He will never do this as he knows that Sandeep will lose the bypoll.”

While Jakhar was not available for comment on Warring’s remark, videos of the former were doing the rounds of social media in which he and BJP leader Manjinder Singh Sirsa can be seen smiling with the now turncoats. It is believed that Jakhar, who recently jumped ship and joined the BJP fold, played a pivotal role in the turncoats joining the saffron party.

Continueing his attack, Warring further said that the switchovers were a “blessing in disguise” for the Congress. “It is an opportunity for me and the Congress in Punjab to give the talented grassroot workers a chance to lead the party from places where these leaders switched over,” said the Gidderbaha MLA.

Calling the Congress turncoats as “black sheep” and “trash”, Warring added, “We feel proud that our rejected have been taken by the BJP into its fold.”

In a written statement, he added, “All those leaders who had deserted the party and joined the BJP had betrayed the Congress like an ungrateful son deserts his mother. Scared, they apparently wanted safe, secure political asylum, somewhere and the BJP provided it.”

Taunting the leaders, Warring remarked, “Best of luck for joining the BJP…grateful that the elite who enjoyed all the privileges in the party have vacated the space for younger leadership from common background”.

He pointed out that “many of the leaders who deserted the party today had got all the privileges with their sons and brothers occupying all prestigious and powerful positions at the cost of other loyal and hardworking leaders and workers”.

Asserting that “these leaders were gripped by some fear for reasons not unknown”, he remarked, “Hope you all now feel safe and secure in your new saffron pastures as you were obsessively stressed and scared for the reasons best known to you and not publicly unknown, either”.

Congress MLA from Dera Baba Nanak and former deputy CM Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa said, “All [Congress leaders who joined BJP] were having best positions in the Congress government and party as well. If all of them were defeated with huge margin then they should have [done] introspection rather than leaving Congress party by blaming its ideology and leaders. What else they were expecting from Congress?”

Randhawa in a text message also shared a graphic which read that Balbir Sidhu lost from Mohali by “34,000 votes”, Gurpreet Kangar from Rampura Phul by “28,000 votes”, Raj Kumar Verka from Amritsar West by “44,000 votes” and Sham Sunder Srora from Hoshiarpur by “14,000 votes”.

Congress Legislature Party leader Partap Singh Bajwa, while sharing a photo of turncoat leaders, tweeted, “Ham bawafa (loyal) they isliye nazron se gir gaye shayad tumeh kisi bewafa (disloyal) ki taalash thi.”