Betrayal Day: Punjab farmers to stage protests, burn effigies of Modi today

Following the call of Sanyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM) to observe January 31 as “Day of Betrayal”, farmer groups will stage protests and burn effigies of Prime Minister Narendra Modi at district headquarters in Haryana on Monday. The farmers, including women, will move to the district headquarters in their tractor trolleys while raising slogans in support of their unity.

The SKM said that the central government has still not accepted a few of their demands, including the formation of a committee for a guarantee of minimum support price (MSP) of agricultural crops. They estimate that the protests will take place in at least 500 districts in the country on Monday.

However, farmer leaders in Haryana have expressed their satisfaction over the process of withdrawal of cases lodged against them during the over a year-long agitation against the three farm laws that now stand repealed. According to BKU leader Rakesh Bains, state government officials have informed them that the process to disburse a compensation of Rs five lakh to each of the families of 138 farmers– who had lost their lives during the agitation—has been initiated. However, the farm leaders in Haryana are upset over the court summons to the agitator farmers in connection with the cases lodged during the agitation. BKU Jind president Azad Palwa said that the government should ensure that no fresh summon is issued to the farmers especially when the farmer outfits and the central government had already reached on a consensus last month. The farmer leaders also demand early withdrawal of the FIRs lodged under the central Acts.

On the other hand, the officials said that no fresh summons have been issued to the agitating farmers especially after an agreement between the government and agitators around two months ago. A senior officer had earlier told The Indian Express, “We have already sent a comprehensive case to the Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) for permission to withdraw the cases in which the protesters were charged under central Acts too.”

The SKM is also insisting for removal of Union minister Ajay Mishra from the cabinet over the incident of Lakhimpur Kheri. Nearly a month ago, the Uttar Pradesh Police had filed a chargesheet against Mishra’s son Ashish Mishra and 13 others, under several charges, including murder and attempt to murder, in the Lakhimpur Kheri incident that left four farmers and a journalist dead.

The SKM has made it clear that “Mission Uttar Pradesh” will continue, through which “this anti-farmer regime will be taught a lesson”. “Under this, a call will be made to the people of Uttar Pradesh to punish the BJP for not sacking and arresting Ajay Mishra. To operationalize this campaign, a new phase of the mission will be announced through a press conference on February 3. Under this, a message to punish the BJP will be conveyed by all the organisations of SKM through literature distribution, press conference, social media and public meetings throughout the state,” says the SKM.

The morcha reiterated that it fully endorses and supports the nationwide strike called by central trade unions on February 23 and 24 for issues such as “the withdrawal of the four anti-labour codes, as well as for the MSP for the farmers and against privatisation”.