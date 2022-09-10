Best paper award presented to two Haryana academics

Two academics from Haryana were presented with the Best Paper Award by the World Cultural Tourism Association during the recently concluded International Joint World Cultural Tourism Conference held in Malaysia.

During the World Cultural Tourism Conference event, Hisar’s Vasundhra, who is an assistant professor at Government College for Women, and Usha Arora, a retired professor of Hisar’s Haryana School of Business (Guru Jambheshwar University of Science and Technology) were awarded for their paper “Antecedents of behavioural intentions of medical tourists: An empirical evidence from national capital region (NCR)”.

According to Vasundhra, she was the youngest professor to attend and present the paper in the conference. She said, “I am doing research work on medical tourism in India’s National Capital Region. Undoubtedly, India is excelling in the field of medical tourism.”